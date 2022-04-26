Tego Calderón makes a big return to the stages of Puerto Rico: the undisputed king of the Motherland Festival closing

The second and last day of the Motherland Festival took place yesterday, Sunday, and it was just as organized and calm as the first day, despite being more crowded. Once again the audience, made up of people of all ages, gathered at the Isla Verde Spa, in Carolina, to enjoy their favorite reggaeton artists.

On this occasion, DJ Metro, VF7, Hozwal, Gigolo y la Exce, Luar la L, Blessd, DJ Negro, magic casper, dalex, Tego Calderon, Zion and Lennox. And as usual, reggaeton musicians were seen collaborating on songs. Juliito, YovngChimi, Nesi and Chanell, among others, were also seen sharing on stage as special guests. In summary, it was a very dynamic and complete show in which we must recognize Dalex for being the only artist who brought a live band for his show.

On the other hand, Blessd, from Colombia, was the only artist from abroad. People like Raúl Barrea, from Mexico; Jessica, from San Francisco; and Jessica, from California, traveled to Puerto Rico to see this artist, but also to enjoy the event in general because they consider themselves reggaeton fans. Raúl added that he was also eager to see Tego Calderón because “he is a legend that is difficult to reach,” referring to the fact that he had never been able to see him live.

Tego Calderón was in charge of closing the Motherland Festival. (Stephanie Rojas)

Precisely, the most anticipated presentation was that of Tego Calderón, who had been away from the stage for a long time, although not necessarily from music. The public acclaimed the “Abayarde”, as this artist is known, one of the pillars of reggaeton, who laid the foundations for the transformation of this music and who contributed with unique rhythms and lyrics, but above all with consent.

Almost like an epiphany, Tego, sporting a graying Afro, got on stage and began his show with “Métele sazón”. The public’s euphoria and love for the artist was at such a level that, although it started to rain, people stayed enjoying and dancing in the rain, while the icon performed his greatest hits. Tego displayed his experience and offered a good show on stage that pleased his audience, who were waiting to see him sing live.

The Motherland Festival continued this Sunday for its second day. (Stephanie Rojas)

The event was held at the Window to the Sea in the resort of Isla Verde. (Stephanie Rojas)

Thousands of reggaeton-loving attendees came to the event, dedicated exclusively to the urban genre. (Supplied)

During Saturday and Sunday, the stage facing the sea brought together some 20 artists of the urban genre. (Supplied)

Sunday’s music scene was marked by the return to the stage of Tego Calderón and Zion y Lennox, in charge of closing the festival. (Stephanie Rojas)

Attendees had to show proof of vaccination (Vacu ID) or a negative COVID-19 test. (Supplied)

It was the first large outdoor mass event of 2022 in Puerto Rico after the easing of government measures against COVID 19. (Stephanie Rojas)

The festival sought to be the spearhead for Puerto Rico to consolidate itself as the place where the great reggaeton festivals are held. (Stephanie Rojas)

Thousands of people came with a lot of style and flow to enjoy the music. (Stephanie Rojas)

Among the artists on Sunday were Gigolo and La Exce. (Stephanie Rojas)

On site there were also food, beverage and hydration establishments with some fun stations. (Stephanie Rojas)

Other exponents of urban music that were on Sunday were: Dalex, Casper Mágico, Blessd, Luar la L, VF7, Hozwal and DJ Metro.

Artists such as Tego Calderón and Zion y Lenox, among others, reflect the important footprint of Afro-descendants in the genre.

In that sense, Enyel C, an artist who has just launched his new musical project “little angel”, commented to this medium that, despite never having seen Tego live, he has always served as an inspiration for his music. “Tego inspires me in Puerto Ricanness, blackness and the culture that he carries. I feel that it is the primary thing for him” expressed the 22-year-old exponent and added that “… he was really impressed, and even more so when it started to rain, I feel that he (Tego) was on stage with the spirits and the gods accompanying him ” .

During his presentation Tego expressed: “We invented this (reggaeton). Respect, so that you know’…” in possible response to the debates that have always existed, but have recently taken off on social networks, about the origin of reggaeton. His forceful and accurate expressions go hand in hand with the proposal of the Motherland Festival that Puerto Rico is the motherland of reggaeton and is the reason why – more than anywhere else – this type of event should be held here to enjoy our artists and our music, but above all give it the value that corresponds to them.