Tegola Barcellona, ​​OFFICIAL: Aguero stopped at least three months after heart problems. Kun’s post | Abroad

Barcelona loses Sergio Aguero for at least three months, after the cardiac arrhythmia found in the last few matches. Here is the press release issued by the blaugrana club on the official website: “Barça player Kun Agüero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic pathway by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is not available for competitions and, in the next three months, the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery path.” .

THE KUN POST – Following the press release, El Kun entrusted to his own profile Twitter the thought of this moment: “I’m fine and in a good mood to go through the recovery process. I want to thank you all for the many messages of support and love that today strengthen my heart “.