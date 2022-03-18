“Teibolera”: Galilea Montijo perrea in ‘Hoy’ and Televisa actor humiliates her live

Mexico City.- The famous and controversial presenter, Galilea Montijorecently managed to surprise millions by twerk in the program Todayafter which one of the actors of Televisa humiliated her when talking about more liveremembering his past of “teibolera“.

The morning of last Thursday, March 17, during a talk at the tables of the San Ángel company morning, the drivers relaxed and enjoyed the music and the presenter together with Raul Araiza he got up and began to twerk.

While she was dancing, moving her rear, Araiza reminded her of the injured foot and she showed a little of the swollen and purple left after her painful injury, at which point Andrea Legarreta He noticed that it had a lot of shine and questioned why.

When asked by her famous partner, the Jalisco woman pointed out that she did not know why and joked that perhaps the “teibolera” inside her came out again, recalling one of her strongest controversies, because in gossip they have claimed that it was exotic dancer.

These statements did not seem to please him at all. Arath of the TowerWell, he quickly began to silence Montijo in the middle of the live program, stating that he should stop joking about it, asking him to stop, because he already had a better job.

Source: Twitter @programahoy, The Stars