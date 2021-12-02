Tel Aviv, how much does it cost me. Cheap Rome (but there is expensive gasoline)

Paris is no longer the most expensive city in the world, but Tel Aviv, the Israeli financial center, which in the last year has “shut down” the City of Lights, which slipped to second place together with Singapore, and has also dethroned Zurich in one fell swoop. and Hong Kong, tied for first place last year together with the French capital. A geopolitical revolution that photographed by the Worldwide Cost of Living, or the latest report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the business unit of the Economist group that provides economic forecasts and consultancy services through market research and analysis. Italian cities do not appear in the top ten of places where the cost of living is higher, but not even among the top 20. Quite the contrary. It is not known whether to be happy or not, but Rome turns out to be less and less expensive (if not for gasoline), and records the greatest collapse in the standings. It dropped 16 positions in one year, from 32nd to 48th place. The reasons, according to the Economist report, the decrease in the prices of clothing and basic necessities.

But not the cost of gasoline. In this special ranking our capital is among the top ten, indeed, it is in seventh place, after Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Oslo, Tel Aviv, Hamburg, Athens.

If our capital had a swooping collapse, vice versa the biggest leap but upwards, Tehran did, passing in 12 months from 79th to 29th place, thanks (or to blame) for the prices that took off with the sanctions Americans. In fact, the costs and services of 173 countries were included on the scale to draw up the ranking: 40 more than those taken into consideration in the last edition. With the variables of this pandemic that has contributed to raising and lowering the cost of living. “Problems in the supply chain have contributed to the increases, while Covid and the restrictions it entails continue to weigh on global production and trade,” the report reads. And if the report sees the primacy of Tel Aviv in the “strength of the Israeli currency, the shekel, against the dollar, since the index uses the prices of New York as a basis”, precisely for this reason, among the most expensive cities, New York, Geneva, Copenhagen, Los Angeles and Osaka.

Lagging behind are Damascus (Syria) and Tripoli (Libya). “In general, the top of the ranking remains dominated by European and developed Asian cities, while North American and Chinese cities maintain relatively lower prices,” states the Economist’s study. In general, however, the increase in prices recorded was the fastest in the last 5 years, equal to 3.5%, compared to that of last year which reached just 1.9%.