Tel Aviv is the most expensive city in the world, Rome collapses to 48th position – Economy

Tel Aviv is the most expensive city in the world to live in. This is the result of the 2021 Annual Report of the group’s ‘Worldwide Cost of Living Index’ Economist who, for the first time, puts it at the top. The Israeli city rises from fifth position to the top overtaking Paris and Singapore, both paired in second place. The growth of Tel Aviv – explained the Report – reflects “mainly the surge in its currency and the price increases for about a tenth of the goods in the city, driven by food and transport, in local currency”.

“Property prices (not included in the calculation of the index) have also increased – added the Report – especially in residential areas”. In comparison, Rome is the protagonist of the “greatest descent”, passing from 32nd to 48th place with “a particularly marked decline in its shopping basket and in clothing categories”.

But to score the biggest leap in the rankings – according to the Report – was Tehran, which went from 79th to 29th place. “The revival of US sanctions to Iran – the Report underlined – led to continuous shortages of goods and increase in import prices “.