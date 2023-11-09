Telamon Founder Becomes 18th Recipient of Governor Sachem Award

By Jennifer A. Hair

When Albert Chen, founder and board chairman of Carmel-based Telamon Corp., got the call from the governor’s office that he was to receive a Sachem Award, his appreciation was immediately followed by a Google search to find out what the award was all about.

Sachem is an Algonquin term used to identify village leaders who have great character and reputation. In 1970, then-Indiana Gov. Edgar Whitcomb adopted the term to recognize Hoosiers who promote the state’s culture and economy.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb felt Chen was a perfect fit for the program, which was revived as an awards show in 2005. He presented the Sachem to Chen during a ceremony on November 2 at The Tarkington Theater in Carmel.

Holcomb said, “Albert came from humble beginnings as a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan, but through grit, perseverance and a tireless work ethic, Albert built an $839 million company with more than 2,000 employees.” “He is an innovator and extraordinary entrepreneur who has long been guided by the same principles on which he founded the company, namely integrity, harmony, simplicity and stewardship.”

In the first year of his doctoral program at Portland State University, Chen took a job at GTE in Washington state. Aspiring to a career beyond research, he told his supervisor he was interested in a general management position. Half a year later, Chen was promoted to supply manager, where he would learn to oversee 70 warehouses. When GTE eventually reorganized, he opted to stay away from big cities and chose the Westfield location where he could be “the head of a chicken rather than the tail of a calf”, he said. However, in 1983, layoffs of 29 percent of the workforce prompted them to quit.

Chen frequently traveled to Taiwan to lecture at universities and industry associations. On one visit, a Taiwanese company selling telephone systems for small offices expressed interest in employing him. Deciding that he no longer wanted to work for someone else, he agreed but on the condition that he would sell the product himself. So, I started Telmon.

Chen has grown Telamon into a multi-faceted business that has impacted many Indiana communities. Its telecommunications arm has advanced with new technology, supporting large venues such as Lucas Oil Stadium. Its consulting on green energy innovations has had an impact on rural small towns and schools as well as large-scale installations such as Indianapolis International Airport, which was once home to the world’s largest airport solar farm.

Telmon has worked to create safer and more attractive jobs through manufacturing and robotics systems, collaborating with Indiana universities such as Purdue and Vincennes to educate and train students.

In 2017, Chen transferred the company to his children while remaining a board member. In retirement he recently traveled to Egypt, and he hopes to eventually travel to all seven continents. Apart from this, he is also writing a book about his life and career.

Chen and his wife, Margaret, a former concert pianist whom he met at Portland State, are both fans of music and the symphony. He has been a resident of Carmel since 1979. He has seen the city grow, loves roundabouts and enjoys the four seasons.

“(I also) appreciate people’s kindness and friendliness,” Chen said.

Chen, who sometimes refers to himself as not simply Taiwanese but “Chinese-Indian”, was honored by the government. Holcomb at The Center for the Performing Arts in Tarkington on Nov. 2. At the age of 80, he jokingly refers to the awards ceremony as his memorial service where he gets a chance to say a few words.

History of Sachem

In 1970, Indiana Gov. Edgar D. Whitcomb introduces the Sachems, a group of business, industry, publishing, banking and legal leaders who act as state hosts, welcoming visitors to Indiana and promoting the state’s culture and economy . The organization’s name comes from an Algonquin word applied to village leaders, meaning wisdom, judgment and grace.

After Whitcomb’s tenure, the SACAM (pronounced SAY-chum) project did not continue and the organization disbanded in 1989. Whitcomb visited Gov. Mitch Daniels introduced him to the concept in 2005. Daniels recreated Sachem to emphasize the importance of moral example, as he believed that achievement alone without exemplary qualities does not qualify a person for this recognition.

Including Albert Chen, 18 Sachem Awards have been presented by the Governor of Indiana since the honor was revived in 2005. Each Sachem honoree receives a specially designed statue.

The recipients are:

2005: John Wooden – college basketball coach, teacher and mentor

2006: Rev. Theodore Hesburgh – former president of the University of Notre Dame and world statesman

2007: Jane Blaffer Owen – philanthropist and conservationist of New Harmony

2008: Bill and Gloria Gaither – Grammy-winning singer/songwriter duo from Alexandria, India.

2009: Donald C. “Danny” Danielson – New Castle business and civic leader

2010: Carl D. Erskine – civic leader and baseball player

2011: William A. “Bill” Cook – Philanthropist and co-founder of Cook Inc.

2012: Ian M. Rowland – CEO of Lincoln National Corp.

2013: Don Wolf – Civic leader and CEO of Do It Best, Corp.

2014: PE McAllister – businessman and civic leader

2015: Amos C. Brown, III – radio host and civic leader

2017: Eva Mozes Kor – Holocaust survivor; Supporters of forgiveness and civility

2018: Sammy L. Davis – Vietnam veteran, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient

2019: Dr. George Rapp-Humanist

2020: Reginald O. Jones, Sr. – businessman, community leader and mentor

2021: James T. Morris – civic leader, global ambassador and youth advocate

2022: Patricia Ann Koch – community leader and original partner of Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari

2023: Albert Chen – entrepreneur, innovator and Asian American advocate

Source: Indiana Governor’s Office