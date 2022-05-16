Tele-radar: our suggestions | The Press

Every week, The Press scans the TV offer to identify four titles to watch.

Marc-Andre Lemieux

The Press

The safe bet

The Blue House

After a checkered first season, The Blue House has really found its way to go. Its delirious sequel, currently broadcast on ICI Télé after having been offered for the first time on ICI Tou.tv Extra in the spring of 2021, makes us laugh out loud with each episode. The actors obviously have something to do with it. The pleasure with which they bite into every line by authors Ricardo Trogi and Daniel Savoie is contagious. We have still not understood why Guy Nadon, Anne-Marie Cadieux, Geneviève Schmidt and Claude Despins have not won anything at the last Gémeaux awards. Party postponed in September? We hope so. This week, the wild election campaign continues, and despite the incumbent’s strong performance in the leaders’ debate, his party is trailing in the polls.

ICI Télé, Monday at 7:30 p.m. (season 3 is already available on ICI Tou.tv Extra)

The return

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman



PHOTO MATHIEU BITTON, PROVIDED BY NETFLIX My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

It’s not the first time we’ve written it: we miss David Letterman. We miss the host and comedian so much that we often visit his new YouTube channel, on which he regularly posts archives of the Late Show from CBS. This week, his great interview series returns to Netflix. On the program: interviews with Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds and… Will Smith. But temper your expectations, the show was taped before the actor fell in everyone’s esteem by raising his hand to Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Netflix, from Friday

The essential

Denis Levesque



PHOTO FROM DENIS LÉVESQUE’S FACEBOOK PAGE Denis Levesque

For the last time, Denis Lévesque will snap his fingers to turn off the lights of the studio in which he has been recording his eponymous public affairs program for 16 years. No, the host has not decided to become a full-time singer. He will return in 2023 at the helm of a new series to mark the 25and LCN’s anniversary: ​​25 interviews with 25 people who have made headlines over the past 25 years. Do you understand the concept around the number 25? We don’t know how the winner of six Artis trophies will come full circle, but we bet the emotion will be there.

LCN, Thursday at 8 p.m. and 10:35 p.m.

The roll of the dice

Canada’s Got Talent



SCREENSHOT FROM YOUTUBE Jeanick Fournier

To be completely honest, we never really understood the interest of the format Got Talent, which could be described as the catch-all of competitive reality shows. On the same show, you can see a vocal performance, a “humorous” monologue (notice the quotes), a dance number, a vocal performance, and even a magic trick. But since a Quebecer made it to the final of the Canadian adaptation, we promised to take a look. Indeed, Saguenéenne Jeanick Fournier collected her pass for the final stage thanks to the vote of the public, who obviously greatly appreciated her covers of the songs. I Surrender by Celine Dion and Never Enough from the movie The Greatest Showman in the preliminary rounds.

Citytv, Tuesday at 8 p.m.