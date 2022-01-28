Telecardiology gives itself the “rules” for more reliable devices and data – Corriere.it

from Ruggiero Corcella

The Italian Society of Cardiology has published a position paper on the requirements necessary for remote monitoring services to be accurate and safe

Digital health requires reference points and rules. Telemedicine is no exception. From the regulatory point of view, in December 2020 the State-Region Conference gave the green light to National guidelines for the provision of telemedicine services (here the article explaining what it is). The document arrived six years after the approval of the national guidelines and represents a turning point in making the services provided homogeneous. The Italian Society of Cardiology has now published a position paper in the Italian Journal of Cardiology which for the first time establishes the necessary requirements for accurate and reliable telecardiology services: from medical devices to be used for blood pressure monitoring. arterial or Ecg Holter to safer computer platforms.

Technical requirements Together with radiology, cardiology is the branch of medicine that finds maximum utility in telemedicine for various reasons: the electrocardiogram and the ECG holter can be transmitted very easily from a distance since they are digital data and not just analogue. Therefore cardiology has been familiar with the telemedicine method for decades. With Covid, the need to be able to use this tool has exploded to prevent the patient from moving and especially in areas far from inhabited centers, he explains Ciro Indolfi, Sic president and full professor of Cardiology at the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro. In order for the system to be trusted some technical requirements are necessary which make the method reliable and reproducible: both the tools and the platform must be certified because obviously the basis of everything must be the reliability of data transmission. Otherwise the reporting could also be wrong. In addition, it is essential to have systems that protect the privacy and security of the data transmitted.

The standards The aim of the position paper is precisely to establish standard for the type of medical device to be used, L’training of health personnel, the security of sensitive data, the type of IT platforms to be used and finally the quality of the reporting. The document will serve as a guide not only to specialists but also to those who have to purchase new equipment, especially now that the National Resilience Recovery Plan (Pnrr) allocates huge funds to telemedicine. The topic was also discussed in the last conference of the Italian Association of Clinical Engineers. Telemedicine is a project that identifies the home as the primary place of care. This means bring services that meet the patient’s needs to their home. Furthermore, telemedicine does not only mean technology, but also the organization of services: telemedicine must therefore be inserted in a context consistent with the services to be provided, says Emilio Chiarolla of the Aiic board.

In Trentino, the TreC + public platform will offer a digital tutor Possibility to perform reservations from your smartphone or computer; appointment reminder; direct interaction with referring physicians through videochat and two-way doctor-patient chat; access to their reports, recipes and prescriptions; possibility to know in real time the situation of the emergency rooms; execution of online performance payments; data management of your health profile: all this (and much more) TreC + evolution of TreC – Citizen Clinical Record the digital health project started in Trentino in 2014. Since 2016, the platform allows residents to use the system’s online services sanitary. With TreC +, even non-resident people can do it. The new platform, also adopted by other Regions, is the result of a project commissioned by the TrentinoSalute4.0 Competence Center, Autonomous Province, Provincial Health Services Company, Bruno Kessler Foundation and developed by Dedagroup Public Services.

Access to online health services guaranteed from a single cloud platform and a single app in which a constant exchange of data produced by patients and doctors converges and in which the level of care that is offered to citizens remains unchanged, constant and safe. Now we are designing and experimenting the part of TreC + that wants to become more and more intelligent and integrated with applications such as the virtual coach, predictive models, chatbots, which use artificial intelligence, says Andrea Simoni, general secretary of the Bruno Kessler Foundation.