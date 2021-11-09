Telecom and Enel in red: soon news on the Open Fiber deal

Telecom Italia and Enel are traveling in decline even today: focus on the latest press information. Here’s what it is.

In the wake of the uncertain trend shown by the Ftse Mib, even Telecom Italia is unable to find ideas to get back on top.

Telecom Italia still weak after yesterday’s decline

The stock lost more than two percentage points no later than yesterday, thanks to the profit taking after three sessions with a strong rise.

Today Telecom Italia timidly tried to recover land, except to immediately change direction of travel.

In the last few minutes, the stock is at € 0.3329, with a drop of 0.21% and over 67 million shares traded on the market so far, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 110 million.

Enel down again today

Enel shows a more pronounced negativity which, after closing yesterday’s session with a drop of almost one and a half percentage points, continues to lose ground today.

As we write Enel changes hands at 7,138 uro, with a drop of 0.79% and over 16 million shares traded, compared to the monthly average of approximately 27 million.

Telecom and Enel: EU ok on the Open Fiber deal soon

Enel and Telecom Italia end up under the lens in the wake of some press indications.

According to the newspapers, the European Union antitrust should soon publish the authorization to close the Open Fiber sale deal.

According to the press, the authorization should be unconditional.

Equita SIM speaks of positive news for Enel which can therefore proceed to quash the capital gain from the sale, equal to 1.7 billion euros.

Post deal, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will have 60% and Macquarie 40% of Open Fiber.

Telecom and Enel: Equita SIM’s comment and the view on both

The analysts point out that the go-ahead for the transaction was expected, at the same time pointing out that the clarification on the new shareholding structure of Open Fiber should be the premise for a clarification also regarding the business opportunities between Open Fiber and Telecom Italia.

Pending news, Equita SIM does not change its mind on the two securities and reiterates the “buy” recommendation on Enel, with a target price of € 8.4.

The view on Telecom Italia is more cautious, hedged with a “hold” rating and a target price of € 0.32.