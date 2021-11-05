Telecom, between single network and reorganization, we are moving towards a showdown with Vivendi in the next Board of Directors. Strongly rising stock

It’s going badly for Telecom Italia. And on the upper floors there is a certain nervousness in view of the extraordinary council scheduled for November 11th. On the one hand, the French partner Vivendi, who owns 23.9% of the company, he asked clarifications on projects of the group after a disappointing third quarter compared to market expectations. On the other hand, the government of Mario Draghi is not willing to necessarily support the project of single network which provides for the merger of Telecom’s fiber network with that of its rival Open Fiber. In the middle there is an air of one reorganization which could weigh heavily on workers.

Despite Tim’s denials, they continue to circulate in financial circles rumors on a downsizing and restructuring plan with still all outlines to be defined. Without excluding that it can go through the making of one “enhancement” holding of all the activities of the group. Hence the attention of investors on the stock which, after gaining 4.5% yesterday, is still on the rise in Piazza Affari today. The shares are also pushed higher by new rumors that report a possible offer of the Kkr fund on Fibercop. Although Tim explained that “he does not foresee a reduction of the stake in Fibercop” and it does not appear that the fund has made an offer, the markets “sense” that something is perhaps moving.

What is certain is that if the national cloud project, in collaboration with Cdp, Leonardo and Sogei, it will absorb part of the employees by increasing a new business line. The problem however is that the business of selling telephony it is no longer the goose that lays golden eggs of the past and can therefore no longer economically justify a significant workforce as in the past. The debt, on the other hand, remains a heavy burden (22 billion in net financial debt), while the results of the former public monopolist are below expectations: in the third quarter, the group led by Luigi Gubitosi witnessed a decline in revenues of 2.1% a 3.8 billion with a slowdown (-3.2%) in sales on the national front.

But above all the gross operating margin (-5.9%). A sign that business is no longer as booming as it used to be. The topic did not escape the analysts who, during the conference on quarterly results, asked Gubitosi to account for the company’s performance. “In July we did not take into account the coupons, the vouchers and then we did not include the cost of football (the agreement with Dazn for football on TIMVision, ed) – explained the manager – We have not made a full forecast and some of the bullish expectations (for improvement, ed) based on the results of July they should have been more subject to scrutiny. I’m sorry. This was perceived as a change of guidance and it was to a certain extent, but we probably didn’t explain ourselves sufficiently ”.

Here too, as they report in Paris, Vivendi’s thrust with Vincent Bolloré which, after fixing the Mediaset match, now wants to find the square also on the investment made in Telecom Italia. According to rumors, the French, owners of 23.9% of Telecom, I am pressing for a heavy restructuring that will also take place for the realization of the unique network at any cost. And that is, even if Telecom were to give up the majority of the future network company. The discussion on the issue will take place in the next council (11 November) with the French who have so far trusted Gubitosi, but who at this point in history want to clarify the future of the group at all costs.

Meanwhile, also the structure of Open Fiber is about to change. News on the topic could arrive already before November 24, day on which Is in the, current partner leaving Open Fiber, will present the new business plan. The answer and of theEuropean antitrust on the sale of its share a Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (40%) and the Macquarie fund (40%). If all goes smoothly, then, the operation will be completed within the year and Cdp will become the largest shareholder of Open Fiber (60%). From that moment on, each window will be good to eventually take up the project of the single network in hand. Provided, however, they report sources close to the government, not to leave the majority of the new infrastructure company in the hands of the former public monopolist. An option that, however, does not even like Brussels. And with which Telecom has begun to deal. Not surprisingly, the Bloomberg agency reported that the group consider participating in the project unique network without having control over it. Although the company has specified that “it has not been the subject of discussion in the board of directors and nor have any decisions been made in this regard”.