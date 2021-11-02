Business

Telecom dates back: Vivendi asks for a new board meeting. For what?

Zach Shipman
by Davide Pantaleo

Telecom Italia Ftse Mib

Telecom Italia remains under the lens after the collapse of the last few sessions and in the wake of press indications. Here are the news.

This first session of the new week also sees a rebound for Telecom Italia which, after losing ground heavily in the last three days, is back on track today.

Telecom Italia recovers after recent lunges

The stock no later than last Friday left about three percentage points on the parterre and today is climbing the slope, despite having already retraced from the intraday top and continues to show less relative strength compared to the Ftse Mib.

In the last few minutes, Telecom Italia has reached € 0.309, with an advantage of 0.29% and over 732 million shares changed hands so far, against the average of the last 30 days of approximately 96 million.

The stock remains in the spotlight in the wake of the quarterly accounts released last week which experienced a heavy sell-off.

Telecom Italia: Vivendi asks for a new Board of Directors meeting. Here because

The news reported by the press in the ween-end also attracted attention to Telecom Italia, from which it was learned that the directors expressed by Vivendi and some independent directors downstream of the Board of Directors last week, asked for the convening of a new Board of Directors for November 11 to review the group’s strategies.

Telecom Italia CEO Gubitosi, on the occasion of the weak third quarter results, spoke of the opportunity to enhance the most important assets, the fixed network, or performing ones, such as the Cloud, Sparkle, ICT and cybersecurity.

Telecom Italia: Equita SIM comments on the latest news

According to Equita SIM, the new Board meeting could arise from the need to continue strategic assessments, which probably have not fully convinced all the members of the BoD or require further clarification.

On the network in particular, Vivendi has always had the opinion that asset control was essential.
Meanwhile, the cautious view of Equita SIM which has a “hold” recommendation on Telecom Italia, with a target price of 0.32 euros, does not change.

