Telecom flies between rumors and denials. Too late for a buy?

After yesterday’s break, Telecom Italia is roaring again and today it is making its full purchases, going against the trend compared to the Ftse Mib and occupying the first position in the basket of blue chips.

Telecom Italia flies after yesterday’s profit-taking

Yesterday the stock left almost 5% on the parterre, lending its side to profit taking after the mighty rally the previous day when it had closed with a rally of over 30%.

Today Telecom Italia immediately took the path of earnings, presenting itself in the last minutes at € 0.4709, with an increase of 9.51% and trading volumes that are always explosive, given that up to now over 610 have passed through the market million shares, against the average of about 160 million in the last 30 days.

Telecom: rumor about tomorrow’s Board of Directors

The stock shot up again in the wake of some rumors coming from various quarters.

Il Sole 24 Ore today provides some indiscretions that can help understand the contours of KKR’s proposal.

According to the newspaper, which reminds us that the Board of Directors should not comment on the fairness of the price, which is indicative for now, but on the fact that the proposal is in the interest of the company, KKR’s plan provides for the spin-off of the network to offer it “at the end “to CDP after a few years, once the process is complete.

This hypothesis to Equita SIM analysts seems more credible than rumors that hypothesize an intervention on the ex-ante network, ie separation before the takeover bid, or an acceleration on the single network project.

In fact, KKR would maintain full exposure to the infrastructure asset, the primary focus of the fund, guaranteeing the necessary investments in the coming years and then offering a path that points to the single network, with timelines consistent with the complex examination of the European regulator.

Telecom: rumors denied on the hypothesis of a relaunch

With regard to the offer, Bloomberg yesterday evening reported rumors of KKR ready to raise on the proposed indicative value, in the area of ​​0.70-0.8 euros per share and up to 0.9 euros, in order to overcome Vivendi’s objections.

KKR then “denied”, saying it was totally focused on the offer presented to the board in the terms communicated on Sunday, ie € 0.505 per share.

Telecom Italia: the view of Equita SIM

According to Equita SIM, the critical point is to verify whether the offer will be approved by the Board of Directors. If so, analysts think there may be room for negotiation on valuation.

On the governance issue, it is still uncertain whether the Board of Directors will confirm support for the CEO.

Vivendi according to several sources seems willing to propose a change of management, but the request will be formalized only if the French have been able to find support from the majority of the board.

Il Messaggero also hypothesizes that the Board of Directors may claim certain proxies, including the management of the negotiation with KKR.

The change in management, according to analysts, would be a further element of complexity for the KKR offer.

Meanwhile, the cautious view on Telecom Italia has been confirmed, which according to Equita SIM deserves a “hold” recommendation, with a target price of € 0.32.

Telecom Italia under review by Intesa Sanpaolo and Kepler Cheuvreux

Intesa Sanpaolo is betting on the stock, which today reiterated the “buy” rating, with a target price of € 0.47.

Analysts speak of a situation that is both fluid and complex, but I do not exclude that KKR may actually revise its offer upwards to persuade all shareholders to support its project.

Kepler Cheuvreux, on the other hand, has decided to revise the fair value downwards from 0.6 to 0.48 euros, based on fundamentals.

The broker also takes into account a downside risk linked to a scenario of no agreement due to the technical and political complexity and increasingly challenging operational trends.