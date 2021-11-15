Telecom flies to the Ftse Mib, but bad news arrives

Wednesday 17th November at 18.15, don’t miss the first free Webigram with trader David Pascucci. Didactics, training, trading , current events, and a direct line with the public , all strictly live is in the new Telegram channel by Trend-Online. Free yourself for live e also invite your friends.

A leading session for Telecom Italia which, after two reductions in a row, has found its way back to earnings, filling up with purchases.

Telecom Italia rallies after Friday’s drop

After Friday’s session with a drop of more than two percentage points, the stock today opened trading in decline, but was able to recover immediately, accelerating progressively to the upside.

In the last few minutes, Telecom Italia has reached € 0.3353, with a 3.55% rally and high trading volumes, given that up to now over 207 million shares have been traded on the market, against the average of the last 30 days. to about 117 million.

Telecom Italia: Deutsche Bank cuts rating and target price

The title sprints forward and conquers the first position in the basket of the Ftse Mib, snubbing the indications coming from Deutsche Bank.

The analysts of the latter rejected Telecom Italia, with a change of strategy from “buy” to “hold” and a target price reduced from 0.68 to 0.43 euros.

Telecom Italia: the analysts’ view

The German bank still sees downside on the consensus and medium-term guidance and if on the one hand the experts see potential for recovery in any strategic actions, on the other they highlight that the visibility on timing remains low, especially in relation to the option of a deal that can lead to a single network.