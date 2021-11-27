Telecom Italia and its ruinous privatization, from Prodi to Draghi

Privatize strategic infrastructures? Selling Telecom to Foreigners? Europe asked (and imposed) it!

The decision was made thirty years ago. The privatization of Telecom as a gift to Fiat was the responsibility of the government of Romano Prodi (October 1997) and was scheduled a few years earlier, on 2 June 1992, in the royal yacht of Britannia with the substantial contribution of Mario Draghi, the current head of government, at the time director general of the Treasury. Since then, the financialization process has begun that has destroyed what was a champion – if not the champion – of European telecommunications.

In the name of Europe, under the sacred sign of the very Italian Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, everything has been privatized, including the technological industries and banks, with the result of a lost thirty years (and perhaps more) for the Italian economy. The Telecom company, once privatized, it has become an ATM to make rich capital gains – not company profits, but financial capital gains – by all, or almost all, the major Italian capitalists (Agnelli, Colaninno and the Razza Padana, Tronchetti Provera, Benetton, with the help of Mediobanca, Generali, Intesa, Unicredit and others) and then, of course, once it was already quite depleted, for foreign investors (the Spanish Telefonica, the French Vivendi, the American hedge fund Elliott and finally today another American fund, Kkr).

Privatize and grant Telecom to foreigners it was a triple bestiality. First of all, because the telecommunications network by its nature is a natural monopoly: in fact, on an economic and technical level, two networks do not make sense for the same house. Furthermore, the outsourcing of telecommunications is ruinous because telecommunications is a high-tech sector: if the decision-making centers move abroad, Italy loses strategic skills. Finally, there is no advanced country in the world that it cedes ownership and control of its communications to foreign powers: it is a matter of national security.

The Telecom Italia affair represents the obvious symbol of the misery and capitulation of Italian capitalism and its economic and political elites in the face of great European and American financial capitalism. But all is not lost. If Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the state financial institution, will be able to maintain the “last mile network” and data center (where the customer information and management systems are located), something will be saved, not so much in terms of business but in terms of security and national dignity. The worst fact is that Kkr would like to make the company (so it seems) completely private: at that point, having complete control, without listing on the stock exchange, without shareholders and without transparency, it could do what it wants.

Probably the first thing will be to collect from Tim Brasil and tear the company to pieces. The embarrassing and ridiculous thing (we laugh so as not to cry) is that the American Kkr would take the European and Italian billions provided by the Next Generation Eu and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) and the profits would take them abroad. Poor Italy!

The privatization of Telecom and public banks was the most unfortunate – and even the worst – thing that Romano Prodi and Mario Draghi could do after completely dismantling the IRI. All in the name of Europe, all to enter the euro at all costs!

Prodi, after the Alfa Romeo gift to Fiat in 1997, with the “mother of all privatizations” gave Italian telecommunications once again to Fiat, which with 0.6% of the company governed Telecom, and got rid of it shortly after with a little more money in his pocket. Unlike the Germans and the French, who privatized their national telecommunications operators while maintaining public control, Prodi privatized everything (Treasury Minister Carlo Azeglio Ciampi) without leaving a public hard core. We are now among the last countries in terms of digitization rate among advanced countries. From 1999 to 2004 Prodi was rewarded by becoming President of the European Commission.

The truth is only one: telecommunications had to stay under public control, as did the French and the Germans and the other European countries. Prodi did not have to suffer the European diktats to enter the euro immediately at all costs.

But even Draghi the privatizer put his own. In his speech on Britannia, in front of the audience of English financiers, Andreatta’s darling stated: “The markets see privatizations in Italy as the litmus test of our government’s dependence on the markets themselves, on their proper functioning as the main road to bring back growth “. How much good came from the subordination of the markets to Italy was then seen in the following years. It is time for Italy you begin to rethink your complete subordination to the markets and the spread.