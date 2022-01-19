Telecom Italia, Labriola illustrates plan guidelines while doubts about Kkr takeover from Reuters increase



© Reuters. Pietro Labriola, general manager of Telecom Italia (Tim), in Rome. REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane



MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 (Tim) heavy on the stock market on the day when the general manager Pietro Labriola informally illustrates to the directors the guidelines of the plan for the reorganization of the company, outlining the option of an alternative strategy with respect to the acquisition by the fund Kkr.

Tim, who is expected to appoint Labriola as CEO on Friday, has yet to respond to Kkr’s € 10.8 billion non-binding approach, subject to board approval of Tim and the Italian government. The fund also requested a four-week confirmatory due diligence.

The final version of the plan, which will be reviewed by the Board on March 2 when Tim approves the accounts, will provide Tim with a reference point to assess the price of € 0.505 per share indicated in the Kkr proposal, presented on November 19.

The doubts relating to the materialization of the Kkr takeover are weighing on Tim’s performance on the stock exchange, which closed down by 3.2% to € 0.4232, compared to the 0.7% decline in the Ftse Mib index ().

The approaching election of the President of the Republic and its potential impact on the current executive adds further uncertainty.

Labriola is studying a number of options, according to two sources familiar with the matter, considering in particular the possibility of separating Tim’s infrastructure and services assets, in an attempt to appease all of the group’s shareholders.

The plan would provide for a proportional spin-off of the service and network assets in order to bring each of the two new entities to assume a part of the debt and shares of the company, according to the sources.

A veteran of Tim, Labriola has headed the Brazilian subsidiary since 2019.

Today’s informal meeting with the directors is seen as a key step for Labriola and for his chances of securing broad support on the board for the position of CEO, vacant since November, when Luigi Gubitosi was ousted after a series of reviews to the downside of financial targets.

Heavily indebted and subject to strong regulatory and competitive pressures, Tim must invest to strengthen its network, which is the main Italian telecommunications infrastructure and therefore considered an asset for the country.

Kkr, moreover, holds 37.5% of Tim’s secondary network, conferred last year to a separate company, FiberCop, and therefore appears destined to play a role in the game anyway.

Labriola’s appointment has the blessing of Tim’s largest shareholder, Vivendi (PA :), according to which Kkr’s offer does not adequately value the group.

In anticipation, Labriola will have the approval of Cdp, the group’s second largest shareholder with a 10% stake, according to some people close to the situation.

CDP, which invested in Tim to control its network assets, recently invited the group to relaunch the merger plan of these infrastructures with those of its rival Open Fiber, of which CDP controls 60%.

According to Equita, the risk of the standalone plan that Tim would be preparing is linked to the execution of the merger with Open Fiber, to the significant leverage on both assets in a phase of high investments and credit ratings already under pressure, to the trend of the retail business , suffering from the downward pressure on prices.

(Translated by Luca Fratangelo in the editorial office in Gdańsk, in the editorial office in Milan Elvira Pollina, Sabina Suzzi; luca.fratangelo@thomsonreuters.com, +48587696613)