Telecom slows down, but high speculative appeal. The latest news

Telecom Italia escapes the sell-off but reverses compared to the morning: the news from yesterday’s meetings and the expectations for the Board of Directors which has just started.

In Piazza Affari the spotlight continues to be on Telecom Italia, which until recently was one of the few stocks capable of escaping the sell-off that is taking place today on Piazza Affari.

Telecom Italia reverses its course after the rise in the morning

After closing yesterday’s session with a drop of more than two and a half percentage points, thanks to the profit taking following the stellar rally two days ago, the stock today started to rise again, but is moving at a crawl.

Telecom Italia has in fact eliminated the initial advantage and has turned downwards, now presenting itself at € 0.4819, with a decrease of 0.43% and trading volumes that are always high, given that up to now over 292 million have passed through the market. shares, already above the average of the last 30 days of around 207 million.

Telecom Italia: the news from yesterday’s meetings. Gubitosi ready to step back

Equita SIM reports that yesterday’s meeting of the control and risk committee and the board of statutory auditors, in which 3 out of 5 members are appointed Vivendi, would have highlighted a gap between company results and management expectations, 250-300 million euros according to the Messenger, strengthening the critical position on the Board towards the CEO.

CEO Gubitosi would then have written a letter to the Board, offering the willingness to remit the proxies in order to separate the issue linked to the evaluation of his work and the analysis of the offer on KKR.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, Spencer Stuart is already at work to identify a new CEO.

In the letter, CEO Gubitosi made very harsh criticisms of the BoD regarding the dilatory attitude taken with respect to the examination of the KKR offer and the type of communication that had been proposed by some members of the Board with respect to the same offer (proposal not to communicate the indicative price and the offer conditions), underlining the issue of directors’ responsibility in the event of attitudes that were to protect only some shareholders.

Telecom: uncertainty about the KKR proposal, but others are looking at the dossier

The evolution of the situation and the accusations to the board regarding the attitude regarding the examination of the KKR offer, according to the analysts of Equita SIM, are elements that increase the uncertainty about the KKR proposal.

Bloomberg, however, reported last night an indiscretion that would confirm CVC’s interest in Telecom Italia, as it had initially emerged a few days ago.

According to Bloomberg, CVC has studied the dossier for a long time and is considering whether to make a joint bid with KKR, equally or with a minority stake, or to proceed alone.

Telecom: speculative appeal increases for Equita

According to Equita SIM, the possibility of alternative or joint offers to emerge keeps the speculative appeal high, despite the uncertainty linked to governance.

Meanwhile, attention is paid to the news that could come from the meeting of the Telecom Italia Board of Directors which began a little while ago.

It will be an opportunity to discuss the offer presented by the KR fund, but also to evaluate what to do with regard to the leagues of CEO Gubitosi.

Telecom: focus on today’s Board of Directors

Today’s Board of Directors will also discuss the trend in revenues which showed a disappointing trend due to the lack of growth in TIM Vision subscriptions after the agreement with Dazn for Serie A in streaming.

Pending news, Equita SIM analysts maintain a cautious view on Telecom Italia, with a “hold” recommendation and a target price of € 0.32.