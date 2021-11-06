Telecom, the rally is not over: the dossier on the radar of the funds

Listen to the audio version of the article

Great commotion around Telecom, in the midst of a jumble of rumors, indiscretions, messages, which is reflected in the roller coaster trend of the stock on the Stock Exchange, even suspended several times for excess of rise. More than noises, a roar, the latest on the troubled telephone company gives a group of private equity funds in action, ready to evaluate a takeover bid.

The rumors circulating widely in financial circles speak of Kkr – the US private equity operator who is already present in FiberCop with its infrastructure fund – but also of Cvc (which in theory is a competitor) and of the Swedish fund EQT. A year ago Kkr paid 1.8 billion to take over 37% of FiberCop, the newco in which Telecom’s secondary network to be converted from copper to fiber was spun off, and has a legitimate interest in protecting its investment.

From here to launch a takeover bid, but, when asked about the rumors also reported by the media, a European spokesperson for the group opposed the classic no comment.

A few weeks ago in the sector it was actually said that some private equity funds had looked at the Telecom dossier: to gain, considering that the debt (not the net debt) is still higher than 29 billion, the group should be torn apart.

But how is it possible to intervene in this way on a company that holds assets protected by the golden power, primarily the network? The voices have an answer for this too and call into question the CDP. Sources close to the CDP, however, let it be known that on the side of the Cassa the matter is groundless.

The talks with Kkr

The rumor also came out that a few days ago the CEO of Telecom, Luigi Gubitosi, would have gone to London to meet Kkr. An event on which neither confirmations nor denials have been collected from both sides, but which it is not hard to imagine credible given that the contacts between the two partners, engaged on the Telecom network, are for obvious reasons frequent. Kkr’s willingness to increase its stake in FiberCop or to invest in other assets was also credited to international press agencies. But a Telecom spokesman, in relation to this hypothesis, commented that “at the moment the company does not foresee a reduction of the stake in FiberCop”.

Vivendi’s position

For their part, the French of Vivendi, Tim’s largest shareholder with a stake of nearly 24%, have made it known – from Paris through a spokesperson – that they are not aware of Kkr’s plans to increase their stake in FiberCop. The media company headed by Vincent Bollorè, however, closely monitors the situation after the disappointment on the performance of the accounts.

The stock that last week, on the unexpected profit warning, had dropped below 31 cents, recovered from Thursday when no one denied the hypothesis that Telecom was ready to give up control of the network in order to integrate with Open Fiber (a company in the fiber network, where Cdp is about to rise to 60%). Yesterday, also thanks to the coatings due to the fear of surprises at the weekend, the race continued. Among more than a suspension for excess of the rise, prices reached a maximum of 0.3555 euros, 9% more than the day before, and then fell back to 0.3412 euros, up by 4.76% from the previous close.