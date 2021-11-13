Telecom under slap. Here’s how to explain a lot of sales

Participate as a protagonist in the first WEBIGRAM free on our brand new channel TELEGRAM . Wednesday 17 November at 6.15 pm there is an appointment with the Forex trader David Pascucci . Come live, ask your questions and make your voice heard !

An all-down end of the week for Telecom Italia which is losing ground today too, moving against the trend of the Ftse Mib and occupying the last position in the basket of blue chips.

Telecom Italia at the bottom of the Ftse Mib with strong sales

The stock, after closing yesterday with a drop of one percentage point, today shows a much larger decline.

In the last few minutes, the stock is at € 0.3217, with a decline of 2.84% and high trading volumes, given that so far over 200 million shares have transited on the market, well above the average of the last 30 days. equal to approximately 113.5 million.

Telecom Italia: no particular development from the extraordinary Board of Directors

Telecom Italia ends up in the crosshairs of the bears in the aftermath of the extraordinary Board of Directors, which met at the request of some directors under the presidency of Salvatore Rossi.

The Board examined the difficult market context and the challenges facing the company in terms of strategy, corporate performance and organization, also in view of the preparation of the 2022-2024 strategic plan.

The Board also defined the path for the preparation and sharing of the 2022-2024 strategic plan, to be approved at the Board meeting next February.

At the end of yesterday’s Board of Directors, it was specified that no negotiations are underway relating to the network or other strategic assets.

Telecom Italia: Equita SIM comments on the indications from the Board of Directors

Equita SIM analysts point out that no particular developments emerged from yesterday’s Telecom Italia Board of Directors.

The very dry communiqué published yesterday after the Board of Directors announced that difficult market conditions were examined during the meeting. According to experts, the fact that the challenging market environment has been highlighted appears to be interpreted as the need for extraordinary cost actions.

Pending news, the Milanese SIM maintains a cautious view on Telecom Italia, with a “hold” recommendation and a target price of 0.32 euros.

Telecom Italia: the view of Intesa Sanpaolo

Commenting on the indications received yesterday from the Board of Directors, the Intesa Sanpaolo analysts explain that the press release shows that, as expected, the update on a potential asset enhancement is postponed to the next revision of the industrial plan.

Experts also welcome the fact that, despite rumors circulating in recent days, there does not seem to be a reshuffle of Telecom Italia management in the air.

Meanwhile, the bullish view on the stock does not change, with a “buy” recommendation and a target price of € 0.47.

Telecom Italia under review by Banca Akros

An invitation to purchase also comes from Banca Akros, with a fair value of 0.51 euros, even if no significant news arrived from yesterday’s Board of Directors.

This, analysts say, may disappoint some recent market speculations, but the story may not be over.

According to Banca Akros, the options remain high at this point, with several hot issues relating to which nothing has yet been decided, such as the ownership of the network, the cut of the hones, the enhancement of assets and potential changes in management.