Telefilms returned to LA with a great screening led by the Oscar winner

With great Latin American productions, powerful IPs and more than 30 Hollywood films, the company led by Tomás Darcyl showed its spectacular moment in Los Angeles.

By Sebastián Amoroso and Fernando Moreno, from Los Angeles

After three years without being able to carry out its traditional screening in Los Angeles, Grupo Telefilms presented another fantastic catalog at the Brentwood & Westwood Room of the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, once again headed by the most recent winner of the Oscar for Best Film, coda.

“When we did the last screening, three years ago, we had the Oscar for Best Picture, which was then Green Bookand today we have coda”, commented Tomás Darcyl, director of Grupo Telefilms.

“Three years have passed since the last screening and I think everyone’s feeling is that ten minutes or ten years have passed, never three years,” joked the executive. “I am very happy to be here, to be able to give each other a hug and not just bump fists. Much less Zoom and more expensive. We are human and for us being here is very important”.

Darcyl led a delegation from Telefilms that landed in Los Angeles directly from Cannes, where he was acquiring content and where he will return immediately after to continue working on the company’s catalogue: “It is so important for us to be at this screening that we make that effort without hesitation. “, he claimed.

best of hollywood

The Telefilms presentation included 30 Hollywood films, led by coda, the film by director and screenwriter Sian Heder that won the award for Best Film during the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, held last March. It is the sixth Oscar-winning film distributed by Telefilms.

A coda It is accompanied by many other top-level titles, with internationally renowned talent, including moon fall, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Memory Y dog.

moon fall is a science fiction story directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and Donald Sutherland, among others.

the action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerrefor its part, is directed by Guy Ritchie and has Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Harnett and Hugh Grant in its cast.

Memory is an action thriller starring Liam Neeson, alongside Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci, while the dramedy dog features Channing Tatum in the lead role.

“Our Hollywood product is a must see,” Darcyl said. “I don’t like having to rate it, but I have no choice but to say it’s a major product.”

Great Latin American productions

It would be enough if Grupo Telefilms’ screening focused solely on its spectacular Hollywood catalog, but the company has grown at a spectacular rate in recent years on another front: regional productions.

“Our other product line is very large local productions, Brazilian, Argentine and Mexican, that go to the world,” said Darcyl. “New IPs, everything that has to do with the universe Chespiritoour Brazilian films that are getting stronger, what we do with The Magic Eye, with sons and with cachavacha; all that are strong local productions for the world”.

This business area exploded during the pandemic and continues to move forward thanks to Telefilms’ strategic partnerships with THR3 Media Group in Mexico; Gallery in Brazil (Gallery) and The Magic Eye in Argentina.

During its presentation at the screening of Telefilms, The Magic Eye emphasized the agreement reached with the family of cartoonist Manuel García Ferré that will allow him to develop new audiovisual products based on the IPs of the Argentine artist, such as the superhero Hijitus or Largirucho.

The Argentine production company also presented titles such as the animated film sonsthe action blockbuster Triple Frontier and the series, based on real events, called nightmare in malaysia.

Another recent announcement came in partnership with THR3 Media Group, which will bring Xavier López’s character “Chabelo” to the small screen.

“I have to say that the great ‘Chabelo’ is another giant IP that enters the company”, stressed Daryl. “Any Mexican, any Latin American, knows perfectly well who ‘Chabelo’ is, he is very involved in Latin American culture, as well as ‘Katafixia’”.

In the first stage, a bioseries will be developed that will narrate the life of Xavier López, an animated series and a contest format inspired by the concept of “Katafixia”, an invention of “Chabelo” himself.

The son of “Chabelo”, Xavier López Miranda, said present at the screening: “It is an honor that the son of ‘Chabelo’ is here with us today,” said Darcyl.