Telefisco 2022 at the start, focus on home bonus nodes

Franco: the intervention on Irpef reduces marginal rates

Economy Minister Daniele Franco spoke about the start of the overall reorganization of the fiscal structure. “The intervention on personal income tax affects the legal marginal rates, the brackets and the deductions by type of income, does not affect the progressivity of the tax”. The effective average rate is reduced, “especially for those taxpayers who had not benefited from some tax relief introduced in recent years”. Furthermore, “some peaks in the effective marginal rate, which exceeded sixty per cent for some income brackets, have been reabsorbed”.