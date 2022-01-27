Telefisco 2022 at the start, focus on home bonus nodes

The 2022 edition of Telefisco starts: from 9 to 18 the reports of the experts and the answers to the operational doubts of professionals and taxpayers
-
Ruffini: executive compliance letters would compress the terms of execution
Regarding the compliance letters, the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini said: “They have proved to be a valid tool for bringing the tax authorities closer to the taxpayer, because they allow the financial administration to report errors, without assessment and liquidation documents and reduced penalties “. The possibility of making the letter directly an act which, after a term has elapsed, becomes enforceable «belongs to the legislator. In this case, collection times would be compressed ».
-
Ruffini: half of the flat rates already use electronic invoicing
The director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, began by talking about electronic invoices and the possible extension of its mandatory use: «In Italy there are about 1.5 million flat-rate subjects, under the ceiling of 65 thousand euros. The obligation of electronic invoicing is not extended to them, but about half already use electronic invoicing, after the initial distrust we realized the opportunities it offered ».
-
Franco: the intervention on Irpef reduces marginal rates
Economy Minister Daniele Franco spoke about the start of the overall reorganization of the fiscal structure. “The intervention on personal income tax affects the legal marginal rates, the brackets and the deductions by type of income, does not affect the progressivity of the tax”. The effective average rate is reduced, “especially for those taxpayers who had not benefited from some tax relief introduced in recent years”. Furthermore, “some peaks in the effective marginal rate, which exceeded sixty per cent for some income brackets, have been reabsorbed”.