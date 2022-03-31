Telefnica issues NFT hand in hand with Ferran Adri

The collection of 114 NFTs, associated with drawings made by the Spanish chef, can be visited and purchased in a virtual 3D space.

Telefónica continues to take steps to explore use cases that open up around different elements that shape the metaverse. On this occasion, the Spanish operator embraces the cryptographic digital assets known by its acronym in English NFT (Non-fungible Token) non-fungible token. And he does it by the hand of the famous Spanish chef Ferran Adrian.

Specifically, today Telefónica is launching a collection of 114 NFT associated with a series of other drawings in digital format made by Ferran Adri that reflect his vision of the history of culinary evolution and that can be purchased on the elBullifoundation website or at OpenSea, a marketplace of NFT.

The project with the work of Ferran Adri is the first in which Telefonica issues NFTs on a public network. NTFs are cryptographic assets that are certified as unique and unrepeatable. In this way, each digital copy of the drawings by Ferran Adri It carries its digital certificate of authenticity registered in the blockchain, which allows attributing and proving ownership of the content.

The cost of each NFT of this collection is 0.1846 Ether, the cryptocurrency on Polygon compatible with Etherum, which is equivalent to approximately 500 euros. The proceeds will go to the ElBullifoundation.

Telefnica Tech announced within the framework of the last Mobile World Congress (MWC) an agreement with the blockchain ecosystem polygonal to bolster its TrustOS blockchain platform. Among other aspects, the Spanish company explained that a new functional module would be added so that Telefónica Tech clients can create business models based on NFT.

In this sense, the issue that Telefónica is now carrying out of NFTs associated with Ferran Adri’s drawings is an example of the possibilities that this technology opens up.

metaverse

“At Telefnica we are committed to continuing to explore use cases in the new technologies associated with NFT, blockchain, Web3 and metaverse that represent the enormous business opportunity for different industries,” says Yaiza Rubio, Chief Metaverse Officer at Telefnica.

In this line, the company has developed a 3d environment where the physical space of elBulli1846 is recreated in which Adrin’s original drawings will be exhibited, so that the user can immerse himself in this metaverse from any web browser, without the need for immersive devices. This virtual space is connected with OpenSea, where you can buy NFTs.

The original collection was made by Adri in 2013 and has been exhibited in galleries and international art fairs. In it, the famous chef expresses his vision of how the evolution of humanity is linked to that of the kitchen.

The drawings can be seen at el Bulli1846, the headquarters of elBullifoundation in Roses, Girona, which is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

Each NFT acquired from this collection of drawings grants exclusive access to this museum space before its official opening. In addition, it gives a preferential right to purchase in the next elBullifoundation collection that goes on sale on the marketplace.