Telefónica and Repsol create a joint venture for the photovoltaic self-consumption business | Companies

Repsol and Telefónica Spain have come together to promote photovoltaic self-consumption. Both companies have announced their agreement to set up a company, whose capital will be distributed 50%, for the development of the photovoltaic self-consumption business, currently in full growth in the country.

In a statement, both partners explain that, once the required regulatory approvals have been obtained, the new company will launch a comprehensive self-consumption solution for private clients, neighborhood communities and companies, both SMEs and large companies, through the installation of solar panels. “The agreement opens the door for both companies to explore additional opportunities to jointly promote other energy services in homes and businesses,” they explain.

Telefónica Spain will contribute to the alliance, in addition to the capillarity of its channels and its strength in distribution, its technological capacity to provide the facilities with differential connectivity in the market.

In turn, Repsol will add its experience in self-consumption and multi-energy in Spain, which will make it possible to offer the customers of this new joint venture an exclusive electricity rate that complements their photovoltaic installation.

The new company will have its own management team, which will combine the knowledge and experience of both companies. Likewise, it will have specialists who will cover all the needs of customers: from clarifying the possibilities offered by self-consumption, advising on the installation design that best meets their needs, or answering any questions about its operation once it is generating energy. or after-sales services. In this way, the accompaniment of the client will be continuous.

Both partners explain that the offer, which will be available in a few months as soon as the regulatory authorizations are obtained, will be personalized for each type of customer according to their level and consumption habits, seeking to maximize savings on their current electricity bill. “Among other benefits, it will include a mobile application for the control of the installation and the continuous optimization of energy expenditure, personalized financing for each type of consumer and other value-added services linked to the photovoltaic installation,” they say.

Emilio Gayo, president of Telefónica Spain, has pointed out that “this is a strategic agreement between two leading companies that contribute their knowledge in two fundamental aspects to build a solid and innovative value proposition, both for individuals and companies; on the one hand, connectivity, and, on the other, the installation and management of photovoltaic panels to take advantage of solar energy”.

For Telefónica, the agreement represents a further step in its expansion in new businesses linked to services and the digital home.