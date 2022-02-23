Telefónica creates a new virtual mobile operator in Spain

The advantages of this technology, beyond offering better coverage and propagation in these difficult environments than technologies such as 2G, 3G and 4G, go through have lower power consumption . This allows many devices to remain connected to the network for their entire useful life without the need for new batteries or recharging. For counters and the like, this is key.

Vodafone Spain has 2,753,278 active lines in Spain for its Internet of Things network. It is the market leader with a market share greater than 35% . This has been achieved thanks to its commitment to NB-IoT (Narrow-Band) technology. The network was launched in 2017 for areas with little coverage, underground or places that are difficult to access. A year later it already had coverage in all cities with more than 25,000 inhabitants.

Telefónica IoT & Big Data Tech arrives

Antonio Lorenzo confirms in elEconomista that Telefónica Tech has created the first virtual mobile operator (MVNO) to promote the Internet of Things business. This has been verified in the census of telecommunications operators of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) in which it appears as Telefónica IoT & Big Data Tech. It will have two activities according to this record:

Virtual Mobile Operator (MVNO) service provider Provider of circuit and packet data switching for the data transmission business.

This will operate in NB-IoT (Narrow-Band) networks, with low capacity and speed, in exchange for very extensive penetrations and minimum energy consumption. To give us an idea, these networks offer 250 kbit/s speeds with latencies of up to 10 seconds. No more is needed to transmit, for example, the consumption of electricity meters.

The operator plans attract thousands of customers that are currently with Telefónica Spain, but also with other operators that offer these services. The offer is mainly focused on professionals and companies that have these connected objects within their business. The forecast is to have millions of connected objects in the coming years.