Telefónica earns 5 times more than the previous year

The capital gains from the sales of Telxius and the merger of the subsidiary in the United Kingdom trigger Telefónica’s profits during the year 2021. The company earns 5 times more than the previous year with a profit of 8,137 million euros. In addition, it has announced for 2022 a dividend of 0.30 euros entirely in cash, divided into two payments. In the Spanish subsidiary of Telefónica we have growth in fiber and contract mobile customers, although convergent customers have fallen. We review this and other figures after the jump.
Telefónica has obtained a net profit of 8,137 million euros in 2021, five times more than that achieved during the previous year. The company boasts of having closed the exercise with: “a balance marked by the fulfillment of the financial objectives and by the positive results derived from the execution of the main strategic lines, with a position of greater strength in the key markets and a reduction in the exposure in Latin America”.
Last year they successfully completed the merger of O2 and Virgin Media to create a leading operator in the UK. In addition, we have the sale of the Telxius towers, which brought in significant income. These are two operations that are among the most important in the history of the group. Nor have they wanted to forget to remember that they have obtained authorization to buy Oi’s mobile assets together with TIM and Claro.
In total, Telefónica has 369.1 million customers, 1.9% more than in 2020. At the level of access to ultra-broadband networks, we have 84.5 million homes around the world, of which 55.8 million use fiber to the home (FTTH). In 2021, 45% of the total investment has also been allocated to new generation networks, fiber and 5G mainly.
And in Spain?
If we focus on Telefónica Spain, we see how the results reflect a sequential improvement in commercial activity and that they closed at a record level of customer satisfaction (NPS: 36%). Income improve up to 0.5% Compared to the previous year, OIBDA reduced its fall to stand at -3.4% year-on-year.
The operator presents net addition of fixed broadband customers, 1,000 more than the previous year, and mobile contract, 16,000 more than the previous year. Fiber represents 83% of broadband accesses. Precisely, the operator already has 26.9 million past real estate units.
Where things don’t look so good is in the converged clients which fell by 4% year-on-year, although the fall has been slowing down over the year. It is possible that this, together with the wear and tear of 10 years in the market, have pushed the operator to consider the end of Movistar Fusión to bet on other types of convergent rates with more services or flexible access to television.