Telefónica earns 5 times more than the previous year

Telefónica has obtained a net profit of 8,137 million euros in 2021, five times more than that achieved during the previous year. The company boasts of having closed the exercise with: “a balance marked by the fulfillment of the financial objectives and by the positive results derived from the execution of the main strategic lines, with a position of greater strength in the key markets and a reduction in the exposure in Latin America”.

Last year they successfully completed the merger of O2 and Virgin Media to create a leading operator in the UK. In addition, we have the sale of the Telxius towers, which brought in significant income. These are two operations that are among the most important in the history of the group. Nor have they wanted to forget to remember that they have obtained authorization to buy Oi’s mobile assets together with TIM and Claro.

In total, Telefónica has 369.1 million customers, 1.9% more than in 2020. At the level of access to ultra-broadband networks, we have 84.5 million homes around the world, of which 55.8 million use fiber to the home (FTTH). In 2021, 45% of the total investment has also been allocated to new generation networks, fiber and 5G mainly.