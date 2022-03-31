Telefónica strengthens its Innovation and Talent Hub with the inauguration of the new Universitas campus

Telefónica today inaugurated the new Universitas campus, a center that forms part of the global Innovation and Talent Hub that the company launched in Distrito Telefónica, its headquarters in Madrid, in October 2021. Located on the fourth floor of the North Building 3, has 2,000 square meters with the best spaces and the most advanced technology for the development of all training activities, with the aim of promoting the most complete and powerful corporate learning ecosystem on the market today.

“We started a new stage, a new adventure. Today we formally open our new campus. Our roots are in communication and telecommunications. That is our past, and our future is connection. This space is, above all, a place of connection, from Telefónica, for the entire world”, stated the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, during the presentation ceremony. “The new Universitas campus will be the heart of the new learning innovation ecosystem, a key piece of the new Innovation and Talent Hub. The opening of this space marks a milestone in the history of learning in the company. Today we lay the first stone, a big stone. But it will not be the only one, many more will come”, he assured.

This project strengthens the Group’s commitment to learning, and it does so at a time when education is emerging as a crucial vector for responding to the current challenges of the new digital reality. After years leading corporate education, Universitas, Telefónica’s corporate university, now contributes its experience to the World Hub of Innovation and Talent, Telefónica’s global commitment to meet the new needs of the digital society. In this way, it is reinforced to generate an incomparable total learning environment.

Universitas makes available to all Telefónica employees, without any limitations, the most complete learning offer, focused on growing in digital skills, but also in the most necessary human skills. This new ecosystem thus becomes the only digital and physical access point and showcase of the entire learning and growth offer from which to consume digital, hybrid or face-to-face content.

The new campus has four rooms that will be prepared for both face-to-face and remote training. To do this, Universitas has live broadcast services and screens to replicate the technology platform signal, which allow remote participants to access a virtual learning environment (Mashme) or Microsoft Teams sessions for up to 10,000 people. It also includes multipurpose spaces, a recording room, a translation booth or a cafeteria.

“To promote our transformation and our way of working, we want the people of Telefónica to invest in themselves, thus promoting continuous learning and the development of new skills that allow us to continue growing,” says Marta Machicot, Global Director of People at Telephone.

With this initiative, Telefónica advances in the consolidation of its global Hub of Innovation and Talent as a great benchmark of the new digital reality and with the purpose of projecting its scope beyond technology, to transform people’s lives. After its official presentation in October, the company announced in February that Fundación Telefónica was integrated into the Hub strategy with the dual challenge of promoting employability and preventing the digital divide from impeding access to education for the most vulnerable. Universitas represents an additional step in the configuration of said Hub, which is turning Distrito Telefónica into a great pole for attracting talent and a benchmark for innovation.

In parallel, on the digital level, Universitas is evolving its global corporate training management platform towards a new ‘Learning Tech Ecosystem’ that will act as a gateway to all learning at Telefónica, incorporating both the local and global training offer .

Launch of the ‘Power of Connections’ program

During the presentation of the new facilities, Telefónica has also announced the launch of the ‘Power of Connections’ programme. This is an initiative that will be taught by Universitas and will be aimed at the company’s more than 100,000 employees, with the aim of inspiring, connecting and aligning the entire workforce around Telefónica’s purpose, vision and culture.

“Power of Connections is a true quantum leap for Universitas, and I think it is also in the history of corporate learning. It is the most innovative and experimental learning and growth proposal that we have ever carried out”, stated Álvarez-Pallete.