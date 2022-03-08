Telefónica unfolds at the MWC to consolidate the digital transformation | Additional features

Telefónica has just closed its participation in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​which it has attended with a wide range of innovative and transformational proposals to consolidate its digital leadership. With them, it has shown its firm commitment to become a reference partner for companies and Public Administrations in their digitization process.

Convinced that the moment for digital transformation is now, the company has developed its presence based on a complete range of services and technological solutions. The first of them has been 5G, the true spearhead and great lever of the new connectivity and the new technological era that is coming.

And as a second axis, it has been based on transversality and the potential that the combination of technologies such as edge computingthe internet of things, IoT, artificial intelligence, the cloud or the blockchain offers to different industries.

The stand of almost 1,000 square meters that the company has set up in the Congress has been the best example of all these innovations, with the reinforcement of a virtual proposal. The latter has been achieved through a representation of the physical pavilion in the metaverse, which has allowed remote monitoring of everything that happened during the meeting. Among other actions, it was possible to follow especially the 26 sessions that took place in the Ágora de Telefónica, and which were dedicated to such relevant topics as holographic telepresence, the use of drones in industry or the gaming.

Thematic areas

Four thematic areas have been included in the Telefónica stand with different sectoral transformation proposals. In the first, Intelligent Industry, visitors have been able to immerse themselves in a 360 experience to feel how Industry 4.0 is evolving thanks to a key factor: 5G connectivity.

With Intelligent Buildings, an integrating and differential proposal for buildings has been exhibited based on different technological solutions, capable of increasing efficiency, reducing costs, promoting sustainability, improving the user experience and increasing security.

In the third, 5G Bartender, the use of 5G and the edge computing to provide real-time control of scalable and efficient catering services with which to meet increases in demand at specific times.

The latest, Digital Home, has shown the best offer in connectivity, entertainment and security through the new and improved experiences that homes have at their disposal, such as augmented and immersive reality, and the integration of applications and functionalities to develop the capabilities of Movistar Home.

The representation of the stand in the metaverse has not only made it possible to visit these four demonstrations present at the exhibitor, but has also reinforced the company’s proposal with two additional demos.

Predictive maintenance with 5G drones, was focused on the use of drones, 5G and artificial intelligence to enable new business uses through the exploitation of data collection. And in Smart Cybersecure Cities, all the keys to progress towards a smart city that, in addition to being intelligent, is safe, efficient and sustainable.