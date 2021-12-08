Telegram 8.3 arrives, already available for download from the Play Store: here are the news

Telegram is always a security in terms of updates and that of today, arrived to introduce the version 8.3, meets expectations bringing with it a long list of new features and various tricks, which never hurt because they improve stability and performance.

New in Telegram 8.3

The changelog, in fact, it has four items and each of them refers to a new function or an improvement of something that was there, demonstrating the fact that Telegram is constantly working to improve its service and its application for Android. So here’s what’s new with Telegram 8.3:

protected content: authors can prevent media saving, screenshots and message forwarding from their groups and channels;

delete by date: tap the date in a private chat and select an interval to delete;

device management: Quickly connect desktop and web apps via QR. Control which devices can accept secret calls and chats;

write as if you were one of your channels in public groups.

How to download Telegram 8.3

Telegram 8.3 is already available for download for everyone directly from the Google Play Store, so it is not necessary to resort to apk or other tools to get it right away. What is now missing from Telegram, after these additions?