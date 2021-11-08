Telegram becomes paid! But only for those who do not want to see advertising

Telegram will not become paid for everyone but only for those who want to avoid advertising which in the next period will also be introduced on the messaging system among the most used in the world. The already announced idea of ​​Pavel Durov, founder of the Telegram platform, is to allow those who want to use Telegram in a completely ” clean ” without any kind of advertising. For this there will be the ” Premium ” version which will clearly be paid and which will however allow you to have advantages in using the app.

Telegram “ Premium ” for a fee could really arrive

The indirect idea is clearly to monetize with subscriptions while allowing at the same time to have a different vision of the platform that will allow you to receive advertising, in the case of the free version, or to have free access without thanks to the paid version. By the end of the month, developers led by Durov may already decide to introduce the Premium version.

“Many users have suggested introducing the ability to disable official advertising on Telegram channels“- this is what the founder declared. But how will Telegram change then with the splitting in these two versions?

Users will be able to disable official announcements

This means that by paying the subscription fee to Telegram Premium, it will be possible to eliminate all sorts of advertising that will clearly be introduced only and exclusively in public channels and not in chats with a single person or even with a certain number of people (group).

And we also remember that channel authors will be able to disable official advertisements in their channels for all users. Some channel creators would also like to “disable” ads in their channels. At the moment, as stated by the founder himself, Telegram is calculating the economic conditions for this option. Advertisers will soon be able to post an “invisible” ad in any channel that will not generate ads in that channel.

The will on the part of Telegram and its founder is clearly to ” monetize ” that is to try to earn from the use of the platform that until now had remained completely free and, mind you, will continue to be so in the future. Like other social networks and other platforms (Twitter comes to mind with its Blue), Telegram will also split in two and with the ” Basic ” and ” Premium ” versions and certainly there will be some users who will be happy to pay to bypass any advertising arriving on public channels.

And Durov himself concludes the message by pointing out that Telegram will always be ad-free. Or it will not show advertisements in the chat, personal conversation or group list. Advertising will only affect large channels: services where advertising already exists and whose support leads to higher costs by Telegram.