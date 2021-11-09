Telegram becomes paid, but only in this case

The latest news to arrive on the platform radically differs from the road traveled by the rival WhatsApp of the Meta group: it is a paid version of the app, which the founder has anticipated will provide a subscription of a small amount and will be dedicated to a range of particular users.

The messaging platform Telegram has always rivaled WhatsApp by introducing cutting-edge features that the developers of the Meta group then took as inspiration to bring them into their app as well. The latest news to come, however, differs radically from the road traveled by WhatsApp: it is a advertising distribution service dedicated to channels Telegram, which has already been distributing targeted ads since these hours without affecting the chats single or group.

How advertising on Telegram works

From a certain point of view, the novelty should not have a devastating impact on the experience of using the app for most people. According to what was specified by the founder of the app Pavel Durov, advertisements will only appear within large channels followed by more than a thousand people, where before the same type of activity was perhaps conducted in an “artisanal” way by administrators using bots: in these spaces from now on, advertisers will be able to enter with ads that will appear from time to time on the sidelines of normal communications. All other sections of the app will remain unchanged.

Privacy safeguarded

Privacy is not at risk, because the ads won’t work like they do on the Meta or Google platforms. That is, Telegram does not exploit the activities of users to profile them and offer companies to reach the people most in line with their ideal target, but rather gives them only the possibility of choose the channels on which to show yourself. For example, a group interested in promoting cryptocurrencies will peep into the channels dealing with this topic, reaching users already interested in the topic without the need for their profiles to be made available.

The paid version

Durov also announced that it intends to introduce some options by the end of the month to allow users not to be targeted by any kind of official advertising. The first is a periodic subscription, which the founder anticipated will be cheap; the second is an advertising filter dedicated to channel managers, who by paying an undeclared sum will be able to “protect” their channel from advertisements, offering their users a better user experience and making this feature a differentiator towards competing channels.