Telegram, how many news for groups and channels in the latest update

Version 8.3 of Telegram introduces many new features in groups and channels. And the iOS app finally gains an interesting addition

There are interesting news on Telegram. The developers of WhatsApp’s rival instant messaging app have indeed officialized the launch of the distribution of a new update of the popular platform on the Android and iOS mobile operating systems.

The news of the version 8.3 of Telegram especially wink at groups and channels, two of the most distinctive features of the application. Let’s see together the most important additions made in these hours by the software house founded by the Durov brothers.

First, the owners of groups and channels on Telegram will be able to exploit a range of even more substantial options in terms of privacy, for example preventing the forwarding of messages, capturing screenshots and saving content. To do this, simply open the Group or channel info page, enter the “Group / channel type” section and select the “Forbid saving contents” item.

In parallel, it will also be possible write anonymously within public groups: the interface will show the name and photo of the channel instead of the personal account information. The change can be activated by tapping the profile photo next to the message bar and choosing one of your channels.

Telegram for iOS gains recognition of text in photos

Another feature always dedicated to privacy closes the circle: users can now clear the chat history of a specific day or a specific period of time.

Among the novelties of the update to the version 8.3 of Telegram there are minor additions, so to speak, but which, in the imagination of the app developers, should still improve the user experience. Among these is above all access to Telegram via call and new themes with day and night mode. With regard to the iOS operating system of Apple (versions 13 and later), Telegram chats will now be embellished with recognition of text in photos.