Telegram Plus Messenger 8.7.0.0: download and news

PlusMessengerthe unofficial messaging application belonging to Telegram, appears with a new version. we tell you the most interesting news what you should know

This app is one of the best rated in messaging services, and proof of this is that it has more than 10 million downloads worldwide. Of course, it contains all the advantages of Telegram, the official client, but with some improvements included.

It’s found available for android devices as long as they have operating system 4.1 or later versions installed. If you have an iPhone, we are sorry to tell you that at the moment there is no solution, because not compatible with iOS.

If you don’t know how Telegram Plus Messenger differs from the official version of Telegram, this application would be something similar to WhatsApp mods, such as WhatsApp Plus.https://www.elgrupoinformatico.com/noticias/mods-whatsapp-que- are-how-they-work-more-t80749.html That is, applications modified by third parties with extra features that make them more attractive to users.

And now focusing on the what’s new in Telegram Plus Messenger 8.7.0.0, these reside mainly in the sound of notifications, but this version brings more surprises. Here is a small summary:

You can use any short audio as a notification sound. Disable notifications for a custom period of time. Possibility to disable the sound without the need to also disable notifications. Flexibility when configuring the self-deletion of messages. Play videos in a redesigned image window. Allows you to see which forwarded messages correspond to replies. Improvement of web interfaces for bots.

Plus Messenger stands out for offering multiple custom theming options: design, colors, sizes, etc. Also, you can easily share your own creations with friends and apply themes from other users to your app.

Unlike Telegram, it contains added improvements such as the option to show your own photo in the conversation bubbles, tabs to easily move between favorite chats, change the size of the emoji window and even the possibility of modifying the compression level when sending videos.

It may also be interesting to try Telegram 8.7, the latest version of the official application, and draw your own conclusions when comparing it with Telegram Plus Messenger 8.7.0.0 and its many new features.

