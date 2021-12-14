Telegram, the delirium of No vax does not stop: the “Diary of Anna Novàx” appears

The 25th December, almost a year ago, the first doses of Pfizer vaccine against the Coronavirus arrived in Italy. The December 27 Europe celebrated Vaccine Day, the start of the vaccination campaign across the continent. From this moment on, the No vax movements regained strength and from the niche phenomenon they had become a constant in the news. Their favorite platform has become Telegram, where their groups are more tolerated and content more difficult to report. The last one that is emerging in these hours after the reports on Twitter is called Diary of Anna Novàx, counts 644 subscribers and it starts from a juxtaposition that we have already seen in recent months: that between the introduction of the vaccination campaign and the Shoah.

Starting from this comparison, at the end of October it was staged in a demonstration in Novara. A choice that generated a series of controversies that ended with the suspension from work of its organizer and the opening of a file by the prosecutor. Diary of Anna Novàx is a group born last July 22nd. It is a channel, so there one or more administrators who publish the posts and other users who can only comment. As you scroll through it, you seem to see a stream of consciousness: the posts against vaccines and the Green pass are placed one after the other without interruption. Inside there are already known fake news, information extracted from articles without context, reflections and short satirical interventions. Note the one about General Figliuolo:

«Generalissimo Figliuolo is happy with the new overwhelming victory. Under his firm and inflexible guidance we have almost reached the milestone of 100M of in () culations. The Generalissimo will soon announce the winter offensive, aimed at definitively eradicating the virus, the infamous enemy of our freedom ».

