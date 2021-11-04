Telegram update: here are the new features introduced in the last few hours – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

On November 3, 2021, the team working on the well-known instant messaging app Telegram, issued a new update, through which new features have been introduced such as lo high-speed scrolling and the calendar view for the shared media of each chat.

After recording of live broadcasts streaming and of video chat, made available on the occasion of the last update of the month of September 2021, it’s time for other news for Telegram.

How fast scrolling and calendar view work for shared media

The update resulted in theadding a date bar (draggable up and down to scroll faster) on the side of the screen where all the shared media of a chat (photos, videos, files and music) are shown.

The user has the possibility to enjoy a better view, by enlarging and reducing the screen, so as to view larger thumbnails or small squares for each row.

To allow you to find the shared media at a specific time more quickly, you can access thecalendar interface. This feature, accessible by tapping the date bar, shows previews of shared media for each day. Just touch the desired day to view all the media of the selected date.

Also introduced the ability to filter the shared media of a chat, in order to show only the desired ones among photos, videos or both.

Please note that to view shared media, tap the title at the top of the screen in any chat and scroll down.

Access requests to Telegram groups and channels

Another novelty made available with the new update is to provide more control to group and channel administrators over who can join the chat.

This is the possibility to select the new setting “Requires approval“, Available in the section where you create additional chat invitation links. So the administrator decides who to grant access to the group or channel.

As is known, invitation links allow users to join a group or channel and can be shared privately or publicly.

The user who opens the link that requires the approval of the administrator, sees a special button that allows you to send an access request. The group or channel administrator can manage it from a new bar at the top of the chat, from which it is also possible to view public profile photos and bio of whoever has requested access, in order to approve or reject it.

Staying on the topic of invitation links, the possibility of give each link a unique name which allows you to label them in a more organized way.

To find out about the latest news from mobile phone operators and to save money, it is possible to join the MondoMobileWeb Telegram channel for free to stay informed about the world of mobile telephony.

Media captions and travel times

From now on, for iOS users, the text written in the message bar is automatically converted into a caption when a media is attached to it. This avoids having to rewrite or cut and paste what is written.

This also works with cloud drafts. In this way the user can write the message on their computer and then attach the photo from the smartphone and send everything together.

In Telegram it is possible to share your position with another user, simply by clicking on the appropriate icon of the attachments and selecting the item “Position“. By touching a shared place you access the map of the area, which from now on (on iOS) shows the travel time to get there on foot, by car or public transport.

Travel times are shown for both static and real-time locations and that travel times and instant media captions will be added to the Android version of Telegram in future updates.

Themes for the whole app and new interactive emojis

While the last update had released new themes applicable to every single chat, the current one introduces the possibility to use them for the whole application on iOS (Android users should be able to do so in the future).

Each theme has a day mode and a night mode, colorful animated wallpapers and gradient message bubbles. However, it is possible to customize these models and change the colors or the pattern.

They also arrive, new interactive emojis to be sent in any chat and to be touched to see the effect they reserve.

To receive news and useful advice especially on the world of telephony is possible subscribe for free to Telegram’s mondomobileweb channel.

Follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Don’t hesitate to share your views and / or experiences commenting our articles.