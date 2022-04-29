Technology

Telegram Wallet Bot allows users to send crypto within the app through a revived blockchain project

As reported on Twitter on Tuesday, the instant messaging application Telegram has launched cryptocurrency payments through Ton Token.

To access this feature, users need to download and install the official Telegram Wallet bot, which allows them to buy cryptocurrency with a bank card, exchanges and transfers to other wallets. According to the company, they can then send Bitcoin (BTC) or Ton to other users by clicking the “Wallet” icon in direct messages.

Ton stands for Telegram Open Network and was created by the company of the same name in 2017 for decentralized services such as decentralized storage, anonymous networks, DNS, instant payments and others that use a proof-of-stake mechanism. Cointelegraph previously reported that Telegram abandoned Ton in May 2020, following a lengthy battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The decision came as the SEC alleged that the company sold unregistered securities to the public through its initial coin offering. To complicate matters, a New York judge previously ruled that the company also cannot distribute Grams, a Ton-like token, to investors outside the United States.

Shortly after the developers of Telegram left the project, crypto enthusiasts around the world quickly took the reins. and launched the free Ton network, based on Ton technology, with its own main network.

