Telegram WebZ 1.35: news and how to update

Telegram Webz reaches version 1.35 with some attractive novelties that we detail now, among which is the possibility of printing chats, making donations and other types of new features, although different improvements are also added to the service.

As you should already know, Telegram WebZ is, together with Telegram WebK, two of the most well-known Telegram clients to use as an alternative to the official application. There is no problem in using this type of alternatives, generally offer a few more options than the usual app.

It’s a web service, so it’s accessible through any browser you have on your computer, so it’s a complementary way to chat on Telegram if you don’t want to use the mobile app or any of the official Telegram apps for PC.

It is updated from time to time and this is what has happened now, whose version 1.35 brings some interesting news. One of them is the possibility of download or print your conversations in PDF formatthat is, you can easily export your chats with the Ctrl + P keys.

You can too make donations using the @donate bot, plus the name of the sender will be preserved when you copy multiple Telegram messages. Likewise, Telegram channel administrators will be able to access the management of the lists of people who have been removed from a channel.

For the rest, we have web application optimizations for better performance, as well as some design improvements, among which the new image that the Telegram WebZ context menu will now have, with a blur effect, stands out. There is no lack of other types of improvements and also the corresponding bug fixes that may exist.

you won’t have to update telegram webz or download anything because as it is a web application, the news, improvements and revisions that are launched usually reach users sooner rather than later, so you will find them while you use the service that you must access via the web.

