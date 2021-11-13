Telegram X is updated with all these news

Telegram X back to update and with the version 0.24.2.1471 introduces a number of interesting Announcements all to be discovered. It can’t be said that this happens very often on the client of the popular messaging app, so it’s worth delving into: let’s find out about the changes.

Telegram X is updated on the Google Play Store and welcomes many news regarding notifications, chats, multimedia support, channels and more. Here is the list of changes released by the developers:

new notification settings : now you can choose which accounts to receive them from (all, current or selected)

chat improvements, with new animations, faster loading, smoother scrolling, in-app external link previews for some sites, previewing private channels via invite links, animated unread message counters, OpenMoji

multi-pin for chats: possibility to “pin” multiple messages at once, even in private chats

advanced video options : possibility to select the video quality at the time of sending, but also to cut the videos

new tools for administrators : Slow Mode to limit the number of messages for a certain period of time, Auto-delete to automatically destroy member messages, ability to transfer ownership of groups, channels and bots

Invite Links 2.0 , with links to expire and possibly with limits on the number of members who can use them to join

improvements for active sessions and QR logins

integrated player for multiple sites

The list is really long and includes a great deal of news. If you want to consult them all in detail you can refer to the post published by the developers, accessible at this address.

How to update Telegram X to version 0.24.2.1471

L’update to version 0.24.2.1471 of Telegram X is already available on the Google Play Store. You can download it simply by following the badge below, or alternatively by manually installing the APK through APKMirror.

