Telemarketing, the Guarantor fines Enel Energia for 26.5 million

ROME. The Privacy Guarantor has imposed a fine of over 26 million and 500 thousand euros on Enel Energia for the unlawful processing of users’ personal data for telemarketing purposes. In addition to the payment of the fine – explains a note from the Guarantor – the company will have to adopt a series of measures dictated by the Authority to comply with national and European legislation on data protection.

The provision comes at the end of a complex activity initiated by the Authority on the basis of hundreds of reports and complaints from users who complained of having received, in the name and on behalf of Enel Energia, unwanted promotional calls, including on a pre-recorded disk, and still the difficulty of exercising one’s rights in terms of personal data protection and, more generally, problems related to data management in the context of energy supply services, including the treatments carried out through the reserved area of ​​the company website and the consumption management app (the so-called Single Profile). The office of the Guarantor – explains the note – has verified how the phenomenon of telemarketing in the energy sector, with the approach of the deadline for the transition from the protected market of electricity and gas to the free market, has recorded a net and worrying increase.

During the investigation, we read, a chronic, intense and increasingly invasive phenomenon of unwanted promotional telephone calls emerged, in the absence of the necessary consent, to reserved users or users registered in the Register of Oppositions, in addition to the late or non-response to requests for exercise of the rights of access to personal data or of opposition to processing for marketing purposes. In light of the violations found, the Privacy Guarantor applied a fine of € 26,513,977. It also ordered Enel Energia to adapt any data processing carried out by the sales network to methods and measures suitable for proving that the activation of offers and services and the activation of contracts take place only following promotional contacts on registered telephone numbers and registered in the Register of Communication Operators (ROC). Enel Energia will also have to implement further technical and organizational measures to manage the requests for exercising the rights of the interested parties, in particular the right to object to promotional purposes, in order to give feedback to the interested parties no later than 30 days from the request. Finally, Enel Energia will have to notify the Guarantor Authority of the initiatives undertaken to comply with the provisions of the provision.

“Well, great news. Significant penalties are finally falling for illegal telemarketing and teleselling activities, even if many, many more are needed ”, says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union. «It is shameful, however, that the problem of wild marketing is still unsolved and that after exactly 4 years from the entry into force of the law that should have saved us from harassing phone calls, nothing has substantially changed. Not to mention the fact that there is still no new Register of Oppositions », concludes Dona.