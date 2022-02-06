Telemedicine and digital health, let’s not waste the funds from the NRP

by Gianluca Polifrone

04 FEB – Dear manager,

the wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant, with its six-digit numbers and the climate of uncertainty it is generating, demonstrates once again how the current structure of our health care is clearly inadequate, and not only in an emergency perspective. We are, in fact, in a real collision course with reality, if we do not decide to make an innovative change that concerns the entire health chain in the country. There are many critical issues and must be carefully analyzed, also because they are in close correlation with each other.

Certainly territorial medicine is in a profound identity crisis. The general practitioners themselves say this, complaining of excessive bureaucratic weight on the one hand and a lack of tools that allow them to perform their role of proximity to the National Health System in the best possible way. There are many proposals on the table: general practitioners, for example, complain about the lack of nursing staff at their disposal, as well as the lack of a building designed for doctors’ offices. Among the critical points there is also the technological aspect: there is still a lack of an efficient telemedicine network that allows, through tools that are now absolutely within everyone’s reach, to establish a virtuous dialogue between general practitioner and hospital, using the health record. electronic born ten years ago as an archive, memory and meeting ground between the various players in healthcare including GPs.

Telemedicine in a situation such as the current one is among the decisive tools, if accompanied by a real organic plan, because it could help to carry out visits at a distance, without having to personally resort to continuity assistance services or hospital emergency rooms. The prescriptions of doctors, also strengthened by the possibility of controlling risk factors for any previous illnesses, could guide the therapeutic choice and, in this way, limit hospital admissions to those situations in which they are truly appropriate.

True telemedicine cannot be reduced to a consultation on whatsapp or a visit using the platforms of the major Information Technology players. Let’s be clear: I find it meritorious that doctors are lavished to provide remote services with the few means available. But it is necessary to understand that true telemedicine is something else. It should be placed in a broader plan that first of all envisages the re-engineering of organizational processes that are currently strongly anchored to analog processes, passing through constant training of operators at all levels to achieve a presupposition of democracy that I refer to as “digital equal opportunities” for citizens. All. Regardless of income, age and literacy.

We must therefore first of all work towards the objective of obtaining a broadband, stable, suitable for the needs of those who live in the most isolated areas so that they can access level services even remotely. We must create national networks based on standards that allow interoperability between all the players in the supply chain, vertically and horizontally, thus allowing dialogue between the user, general practitioner, hospital, hospital pharmacy and the territory. All with a view to integrating the healthcare offer that is valid from north to south.

However, the need to achieve all this seems to conflict with the regionalization of the health supply. In the opinion of the writer this is the result of a great misunderstanding that we should decide to resolve once and for all. The reform of Title V of the Constitution has attributed to the Regions the “protection of health” without introducing the “regionalization of health”, as instead seems to be evident from practice. The Regions have autonomy in terms of service delivery, according to policies that are decided at the regional level. But on the innovation front, it must be the State that, with the strength of what is written in the Constitution (the reference is Article 117, letter r), maintains the statistical and IT coordination of the state, regional and local administration. This means that it is the state that gives the guidelines. The regions have the task of translating them into operational practice while respecting national standards. Indeed: international, because we must think of the great opportunity we have in making our country attractive also for what concerns the phenomenon of health tourism. In any case, I would like to say that all this is not new in the strict sense.





It has been talked about for at least 20 years and indeed, it should be reiterated that what I am saying was already in some way anticipated by the National Guidelines for Telemedicine sanctioned in the State-Regions conference already in 2014. Up to now, no organic plan has been made. for digital health because the reforms before the pandemic could only be carried out by respecting an economic invariance clause. This means that we could not invest a euro in development, even if this had generated savings in the average time. Today the PNRR funds, disbursed after the pandemic emergency, ensure the allocation of a huge amount of money that should be spent on projects aimed at achieving the objectives we have indicated. Except that this money must be invested appropriately and not scattered in a thousand streams, with the risk of wasting resources in patchy projects.

We have a flagship universal health system and an example of welfare with few equals in the world. If we want to continue to offer our fellow citizens high-level services throughout the country, the State must carry out a task that is not that of being the “owner” of health care, but that of acting as a regulator of IT processes and keeping safe the big health data of its citizens. So I do not consider myself a statist and I recognize the fundamental role of the market but I am aware of the strategic value of the sensitive data of our compatriots. And I sincerely prefer that the state manages them, rather than a foreign IT giant that considers data a tool for doing business.





Therefore the issue at stake is not that of being a statist, but knowing that the sensitive data of citizens must remain the patrimony of the community to which they belong and the State in its relationship with the market must exercise the role of majority shareholder since it must protect the general interest.







Gianluca Polifrone





Director of the Aifa Bureau





Author of: “Digital Health begins the revolution? Reflections on health that I would like “

04 February 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Letters to the editor

