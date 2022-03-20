Telemedicine needs Ukrainian-speaking doctors

BASEL – The Swiss telemedicine platform Medgate has set up a free hotline for Ukrainian refugees. The aim is to provide them with healthcare in the Ukrainian language, as stated in a statement. But in order to be able to offer this service, doctors are now urgently needed in Switzerland who have the necessary language skills, especially those specializing in internal medicine and paediatrics.

“Refugees should be able to access medical care as easily as possible,” explains Andy Fischer, CEO of Medgate. “Last but not least, this eases the burden on host families.” Currently, the company bears the costs of medical advice. A refugee hotline has already been activated on 14 March. But for now the consultations are in English or German. The goal is now to upgrade the service.

Medgate is Switzerland’s largest telemedicine platform. The company is based in Basel and employs around 300 people in our country. Medgate has also previously addressed the Coronavirus Hotline on behalf of the Federal Office of Public Health. Doctors with Ukrainian language skills can contact ukraine@medgate.ch.