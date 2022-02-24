Telemundo fails to conquer with Pasión de Gavilanes 2 and Univisión sweeps the rating

The battle for rating it doesn’t stop and so much Telemundo What Univision They want to be victorious. This is how both signals make the changes they believe are necessary in their grids to achieve their ambitious goals. For a long time, the one who has been sweeping the numbers is the channel of the Televisa Group and although it was believed that this situation was going to be reversed with the premiere of the second season of Passion of HawksSo far, it hasn’t happened.

The American TV network owned by Comcast through the NBCUniversal launched, on February 14, the continuation of the captivating story of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters. The telenovela is a creation of Julio Jiménez and features the stellar performances of danna garcia, mario cimarro, Paula King, Michael Brown, Natasha Klaus and John Alphonse Baptista.

It begins with a tragic crime that shakes the entire family and focuses on the investigation of the mysterious death of a teacher that goes directly to the children of one of the couples. This triggers a dramatic series of events with the sole purpose of proving his innocence.

Mother

For its part, Univision left everything in the hands of Motherthe Turkish production that entered instead of The Heartless. It stars the adorable girl Beren Gokyildiz and focuses on a different kind of affection that shows different ways of mothering. The story begins when a young teacher with a tragic past discovers that one of her students hides a deep wound because she is the victim of physical and emotional abuse in her home.

Last Thursday, February 17, according to data obtained from Final Nielsen Overnight Ratings based on an audience of people over 2 years old, Univision swept him away rating. The channel reached 1,700,000 people with Mothercompared to the 910 thousand reached Telemundo with Sparrowhawks Passion 2.