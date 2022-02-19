Telemundo launches the first preview of “The House of Celebrities 2”

Telemundo releases first preview of “The House of Famous 2”

Recently, the chain Telemundo has released the first preview of the new season of the reality show of La Casa de los Famosos, this after the first one was a complete success.

Everything seems to indicate that the doors of ‘The House of the Famous’ will reopen sooner than previously thought.

And it is that the fans of the reality show knew that there would be a second seasonHowever, they did not know that their return would be so fast.

During the Super Bowl and the premiere of the telenovela “Pasión de Gavilanes II”, Telemundo released a preview announcing that “La Casa de los Famosos” will return to the screen soon.

It is worth mentioning that it is still unknown which celebrities will enter the house, however, they will compete for $200 thousand dollars.

What is known is that it will be in the next month of April when the show returns to the air and viewers can once again spy on their favorite stars 24/7.









This is how “La Casa de los Famosos” returns to Telemundo with a second season, opening a window to the most private moments of celebrities and offering the audience a multiplatform experience without filters through the screen and exclusive access 24/7 live on Telemundo.com.

In this way, viewers will once again witness the dynamism of coexistence between famous personalities of different origins, backgrounds, temperaments, attitudes and generations.

It is worth mentioning that the house has more than 50 hidden cameras and 60 microphones that will capture each space of the structure, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing the audience to discover the humanity behind the celebrities, who will give all to win the public vote and become the last survivor in the house to be crowned with a big cash prize.

On the other hand, as you may remember, Alicia Machado was the big winner of the first season and won “La Casa de los Famosos”.