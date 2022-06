Telemundo’s hot table: premiere date and time

Telemundo will premiere a new afternoon show: The Hot Tablea show in which Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet, Verónica Bastos and Alix Aspe will talk about current issues in what the television station describes as “an original format.”

“The Hot Table It will be a space that offers our audience the events of each day from a much more personal and organic perspective with four extraordinary women who represent different cultures, points of view and generations”, said Ronald Day, president of Entertainment and Content of Telemundo.

“With the premiere of this new format, our evening programming will feature a full and continuous schedule of original programming that will cover a wide variety of news topics with the favorite characters and celebrities of the Latino community,” added Day.

The Hot Table: schedule and release date

The Hot Table will premiere next Monday, March 7 on the screens of Telemundo, and will be broadcast in a schedule of 3 PM / 2 C

The Hot Table: conductors

The Hot Table It will be hosted by Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet, Verónica Bastos and Alix Aspe, of whom we share a brief profile below:

Myrka Dellanos is a journalist, businesswoman, television presenter and one of the most iconic faces of Hispanic television in the United States. She has collaborated in the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations organized by the White House.

Giselle Blondet is a renowned soap opera actress in Venezuela, Argentina and other Latin American countries. She too, she has hosted programs like Our Latin Beauty from Univision.

Verónica Bastos is a familiar face on Hispanic TV in the United States and Mexico. Recently, she was a presenter on The House of the Famous without Censorship.

Finally, Alix Aspe has a career on Telemundo, where she was the presenter of the segment “Famosos en la red”.

