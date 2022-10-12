Telenovela times rescheduled in Cuba due to blackouts

Seeking that the population, which suffers up to 10 hours of constant blackouts, day after day, can “enjoy” soap operas, both Cuban and Brazilian, the island’s television took on the task of changing some schedules and reschedule others. To this end, although they do not mention it in the statement, adjustments were made to the schedules. We explain to you.

“The soap operas Los Hijos de Pandora and Suerte de Vivir, which are broadcast from Monday to Saturday, will be broadcast on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2:00 pm On Mondays: The episodes of Friday and Saturday will be broadcast. Wednesdays: Monday and Tuesday episodes will be broadcast. On Fridays: The Wednesday and Thursday chapters will be broadcast ”, reads the channel’s Facebook profile.

They add that “the Cuban soap operas El Naranjo del Patio and ¡Oh, La Habana! They will be broadcast on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:00 pm and the Valientes series will be broadcast on Friday afternoons. The film magazines Senderos del Oeste and Cine en Familia will be broadcast on the Multivisión channel.”

REACTIONS TO CHANGES IN TELENOVELAS IN CUBA

“Well thought … those of us who work better give up soap operas, at night there is a blackout and during the day at work, total, not even on Sundays can we finish a movie,” said a user in the channel’s post on Facebook.

“You can’t watch television anymore, there is never power” or “It doesn’t matter what time they put it on if in the end we can’t see it because of the power they take it off at all times”, were other of the many comments that indicated that “It didn’t matter” if there were too many hours without electricity.

“I think that if they have taken everything from us, what difference does it make if they take away our television, that is also literal, it is sad to see what we have become,” concluded another Cuban, disappointed by the constant blackouts and the social situation.