Telephone conversation between Biden and Putin on the crisis in Ukraine

In recent days, there have been movements of Russian troops near the border. “In the event of an invasion by Moscow – underlines the White House – the response of the US and its allies will be harsh”


One of the knots on the negotiating table, which will have a new stage in Geneva on 10 January, is also joining the Born of Ukraine.

Putin “satisfied” with the phone call with Biden

Putin, reports the Kremlin, said he was “satisfied” with the phone call with his American counterpart. The Russian leader warned Biden against adopting sanctions against Moscow, warning that this would be “a colossal mistake”. Moscow, the Kremlin adds, wants “results” on the required “guarantees” of security.

Biden: “Diplomacy, but tough answer if Putin invades Ukraine” The White House reports that Biden has expressed “support” for the diplomatic solution, but has made it clear that “the US and its allies and partners will respond firmly if Russia further invades Ukraine” and that “substantial progress” in the dialogue “can only occur in a de-escalation rather than an escalation environment”.


