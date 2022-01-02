Telephone tokens, they can be worth a fortune: recognizing valuable pieces

They have not been used for years, yet nowadays they could also be worth a fortune: how to recognize collectible telephone tokens.

JK Rowilng, renowned writer of the series Harry Potter, attributed a very particular utility to telephone booths; the protagonists of the saga just had to dial 62442 to easily reach the English Ministry of Magic. The telephone booth of the Dr. Who (blue, like those used by the British police in the 1960s) instead has the power to make time travel. With the arrival of mobile phones, telephone boxes are no longer of any use: removed in many cities, many are used more by passers-by on days of bad weather to cover themselves from the rain than to make phone calls.

Yet, for some, this type of booth still has a charm… just think of all the tourists who photograph themselves inside the red ‘huts’ scattered around London. For collectors, then, an object considered in disuse could be invaluable: this is how the hidden value of telephone tokens is rediscovered (years after their actual use).

Telephone tokens, their true value today

Younger people may not even know how they are made, yet in the past telephone tokens were necessary to make even the shortest of calls. The first of these ‘coins’ was minted in 1927 on the occasion of the Trade Fair in Milan: on that occasion, however, they could only be used for the telephones that were inside the exhibition. The world would have had to wait for the end of the war to be able to start using tokens in public telephone boxes as well.

In 2001, the telephone tokens were officially discontinued and (over the years) have acquired a certain value. In the eyes of collectors, the best ones are preserved in almost perfect conditions: in these cases a single STIPEL token can be worth between 30 and 40 euros (a nice nest egg if you think that in 1984 they were sold for 200 lire, about 10 cents). As with all collector coins, it is even better if the tokens have some minting ‘errors’: in this case they can easily exceed 100 euros.

A TIMO token from 1928 is so rare that it can be resold at a price between 100 and 200 euros. A Teti token (if preserved in excellent condition) reaches 200 euros; it stops at 20, however, if not kept up well enough. A 1932 Telve token was instead auctioned with the price of 250 euros.