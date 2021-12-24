Telescopes aimed at Leonard, the Christmas comet – Space & Astronomy

It’s the hunt for Leonard’s ‘perfect shot’, the Christmas comet. After an unexpected increase in brightness that took place on 20 December, space and terrestrial telescopes are competing to record the celestial body in its race towards the Sun, which will ‘touch’ on 3 January from a distance of about 90 million kilometers.

The most fascinating images are those taken by the Solar Orbiter probe of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA): the animated sequence shows the comet Leonard (with its two tails of gas and dust) crossing the field of view diagonally, with the Via Milky Way in the background and the planets Venus and Mercury visible as bright moving dots in the upper right corner.

Equally spectacular photos are published on social networks by amateurs in the southern hemisphere, who in these nights have the opportunity to see the comet with the naked eye. “From our northern hemisphere, however, the vision is no longer so agile”, explains astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, scientific director of the Virtual Telescope Project. “The comet is technically observable in the southwest for a short time after the sun goes down, but it is very low on the horizon and sets quickly. You can make an attempt with binoculars, as long as the horizon is clear of obstacles ”. Not at all discouraged by the difficulty of the enterprise, there are numerous Italian amateurs who are publishing their shots on the Flickr profile dedicated to the comet by the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf).

Comet at C / 2021 A1 (Leonard), already recognized as the brightest of 2021, was discovered on January 3 by astronomer Gregory J. Leonard in images taken by the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona. This celestial body, with a diameter of about one kilometer, is an agglomeration of dust, rocks and ice that runs towards the Sun: it will reach the point of minimum distance (perihelion) next January 3 and, if it survives this close encounter, it will continue the its run out of the solar system, into interstellar space.