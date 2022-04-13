Televisa: Allisson Lozz reveals herself and reveals why she retired from acting: “They quoted me alone”

Mexico City.- Allison Lozz For six years she was in force as an actress, however, her experience would have been so difficult that she preferred to move away from the medium.

Many people tell me ‘I follow you on your account and even so they ask me how it was there (in acting), they start asking me every detail of why I left, there are things that… for some reason it was a traumatic experience for me artistic medium and for many years I didn’t speak anything because I couldn’t, because I had a contract”.

The young woman began her career when she was 10 years old thanks to FAME codea children’s program Televisa. In less than a year, she was already in her first telenovela with Diego Boneta and Maria Chacon.

Later, in 2004, he had his first leading role in the children’s telenovela SOS Missionbut his fame increased exponentially when he joined Rebelde, where he was in several of its seasons.

When she was a teenager, she was in two soap operas, The two faces of Ana and Chains of bitterness.

The young woman recently spoke about her past as a celebrity in a live broadcast, and indicated that it was disrespectful to her to be required to take photos and to be reminded of what happened in the middle.

When I was in the middle I was a girl and I wanted to play but my mom forced me to take pictures. Why? ‘Because you owe it to your fans,’ she told me. And really I was the only one or one of the few girls who spent an hour or two taking photos with the fans and I smiled at her but inside I was dying because what I wanted was to play with all the other children.

And followed:

Once my dad had to take an emergency plane from Chihuahua because he found out something was happening; I really appreciate that they took care of me because that’s how they respected me a little more, a little bit; because I was a minor, I retired at 16.”