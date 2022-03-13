Televisa faces lawsuit for unauthorized series by Vicente Fernández

Televisa is one of the most popular television stations in Mexico, and which was about to release a series about the life of Vicente Fernandez this March 14. Production that was stopped by a federal judge, this after a lawsuit that the Fernández Family has filed against him.

It may interest you: Sebastián Yatra as Adam, he only covered himself there with his little hands

The death of Vicente Fernández brought much sadness to Mexico, since the last exponent of ranchera music left. Situation that he wanted to take advantage of Televisa when promoting a series that would talk about the singer’s life, which is not authorized by the interpreter’s family.

This is how the Second District Judge in Civil Matters of the Third Circuit ordered Televisa to suspend the transmission of the series of Charro from HuentitanThis until the lawsuit that the singer’s family has filed against the television station is resolved.

It may interest you: Tatiana wears a veri peri mini dress, the fashionable color

In the Ordinary Civil Trial, the family of Vicente Fernández mentioned that Televisa incurred in violations of extra-contractual relationships to trademark rights, improper use of artistic name reserved before the National Institute of Copyright (Indautor).

This is the situation for which Televisa will have to suspend the transmission of the series that would premiere on March 14. The judge also notified the Federal Institute of Telecommunications, this so that the output of said content, nor its dissemination, is not allowed.

The Fernandez family He also requested the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (IMPI) to put in place precautionary measures to prevent the content of “The Last King: The Son of the People” from being transmitted. The IMPI immediately ordered Televisa to withdraw this product.

This series would star Pablo Montero, and iconic actors from Televisa would participate. In social networks, many of the users celebrated this action of the family with comments such as, “Always wanting to take advantage of what belongs to others”, “Excellent news, that respect for the family and the private life of an idol prevail”.

Who will premiere a series very soon, they are Netflix and the Mexican television station Caracol, where Jaime Camil will play Chente, this one does have the authorization of Vicente Fernández himself in life. So far, Televisa has not commented on the issue.

In good time, that the wishes of the Fernández family be respected, and that hopefully the law forces the Televisa series not to be broadcast, since despite this situation, it is still being promoted on television, its minita was lost gold to television.