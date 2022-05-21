Televisa has the rights to “La familia P. Luche” until 2031

For 20 years and at least for the next decade, the rights of “The P. Luche family” belong to Televisa, which presumably would have bothered Eugenio Derbezaccording to what Emilio Azcárraga Jean, president of the Board of Directors of Grupo Televisa, said yesterday.

According to documents from the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), consulted by EL UNIVERSAL, this company renewed the rights in September 2021 and, through a payment of 3,126 pesos and 41 cents, the trademark registration will expire. until next November 30, 2031.

This allows the owner, in this case the telecommunications company, to occupy it in dozens of detailed areas such as mobile games, cultural and sporting events, game shows, theater and movies.

Yesterday, via Twitter, Azcarraga Jean responded to Eugenio’s statements who on Thursday, during a radio interview with Javier Poza, indicated that he had a veto from Televisa Mexico, but that he could work for her in the US.

In that talk, the comedian recalled that one day two interviews already agreed upon were canceled and people from the company told him that there was a rumor of a veto.

“No personality told me, but the people below. (Then) I sent a message, they wanted to gild the pill and I said, ‘no, better not’. Blessed be God, there are many media where one can promote things, ”she explained when Poza insisted on knowing if she had talked about it with an executive.

This Friday, Azcárraga established his position, using the words of the characters popularized by Derbez: “Before saying that you are banned, ask me caon. Otherwise I’m going to think you’re not a normal guy, ”she began in a thread.

“You and I both know that the real reason is that you are angry because you want us to give you our copyrights. ‘The plush family. Now cut him off my guy, “concluded Emilio.

Later, Derbez also responded with the jargon of his characters: “Why aren’t you a normal manager?” he tweeted.

“Look, as Lonje Moco would say: ‘I’m going to tell you the true and horrible story of the interview with Paola Rojas… it was horrible, it was horrible!’ After that interview on March 30 about the mayan train, It was precisely when they vetoed me!” he added.

The 60-year-old actor questioned that after that date they canceled two interviews at the company and did not dedicate a note to him.

“I know that you love me very much (and I love you even more), and I know that you would be unable to do that to me,” Eugenio clarified.

He reminded him that although it sounds “horrible, horrible”, he was the owner of the characters and the concept, “Televisa only of the name”. In a recent interview with Yordi Rosado, Derbez reiterated that his show was inspired by the people around him.

The program, started in 2002, reached 20 rating points; it had 10 seasons.

EMILIO AZCARRAGA JEAN

President of Television

“You and I know that the real reason is that you are angry because you want us to give you our rights to La familia Peluche”