TelevisaUnivision agrees to purchase Pantaya, a streaming platform – El Financiero

The media and content company in Spanish, TelevisaUnivision signed an agreement with Hemisphere Media Group to acquire Pantayaa premium streaming platform for movies and series in Spanish, for an undisclosed amount that includes certain radio assets in Puerto Rico.

Through a statement TelevisaUnivision reported that the transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022 and is subject to customary conditions of sale, including receipt of regulatory approvals in the United States.

Pantaya is an American streaming platform that offers content in Spanish aimed at Hispanic and Spanish-speaking viewers, such as ‘Miss 89′ Y ‘To the bad’.

“The addition of Pantaya’s world-class content, subscribers and team will further accelerate TelevisaUnivision’s transformation, effectively supporting its ViX+ global streamingwhich is expected to launch in the second half of 2022″, explained TelevisaUnivision.

The president and director of transformation of TelevisaUnivision Pierluigi Gazzolo revealed that, with the purchase, the company will have access to its subscribers and thousands of hours of content which are complemented by TelevisaUnivision’s extensive portfolio of intellectual property and sports rights.

“In April we launched our ViX global AVOD service, and we will launch our ViX+ global SVOD service in the second half of this year, which will be further accelerated with this strategic acquisition,” said Gazzolo.

Alan Sokol, CEO of Hemisphere said that on the Pantaya side, the platform will grow strongly as part of TelevisaUnivision in the highly competitive multilingual world of streaming.

“The Pantaya service will be better positioned as part of an organization that can provide the resources and investments it needs to expand and grow. Additionally, Hemisphere’s acquisition of certain Univision radio assets in Puerto Rico will be an ideal complement to WAPA, Puerto Rico’s leading television network,” he said.